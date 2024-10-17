Datadog Announces Date Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG ), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this LINK
to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page
of the Company's website, and a replay will be archived on the website.
About Datadog
Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.
Contact Information
Yuka Broderick
Datadog Investor Relations
[email protected]
Dan Haggerty
Datadog Public Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE Datadog, Inc.
