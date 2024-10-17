Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Diluted per common share for the third quarter of 2024 were $1.55, its eighth consecutive quarterly record and a 4.0% increase from $1.49 for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, diluted earnings per common share were $4.58, a 4.8% increase from $4.37 for the first nine months of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was a record $282.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a 7.0% increase from $264.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, PPNR was $834.6 million, an 8.4% increase from $769.9 million for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $46.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $26.0 million and $9.4 million, respectively, for those quarters. For the first nine months of 2024, provision for credit losses was $138.4 million compared to $121.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, while our net charge-offs were only $45.1 million and $25.4 million, respectively, for those nine month periods. The Bank's total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $594.5 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $133.1 million or 28.8% compared to $461.5 million at September 30, 2023.

The Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity for the third quarter of 2024 were 1.90%, 13.65% and 15.65%, respectively, compared to 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, the Bank's annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity were 1.93%, 13.92%, and 16.04%, respectively, compared to 2.26%, 15.06%, and 17.68%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2023. The calculation of the Bank's returns on average common stockholders' equity and average tangible common stockholders' equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are very pleased with our results for the quarter just ended giving us our eighth consecutive quarter of record net income and earnings per share and ninth consecutive quarter of record net interest income. This consistent achievement of record results has allowed us to consistently increase dividends, significantly grow capital and opportunistically repurchase shares, all while significantly increasing our allowance for credit losses.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Loans were $29.22 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.3% increase from $25.33 billion at September 30, 2023. Deposits were $30.57 billion at September 30, 2024, a 19.6% increase from $25.55 billion at September 30, 2023. Total assets were $37.44 billion at September 30, 2024, a 14.3% increase from $32.77 billion at September 30, 2023.

Common stockholders' equity was $5.25 billion at September 30, 2024, a 15.1% increase from $4.56 billion at September 30, 2023. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $4.59 billion at September 30, 2024, a 17.7% increase from $3.90 billion at September 30, 2023.

Book value per common share was $46.31 at September 30, 2024, a $5.96 increase from $40.35 at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $40.49 at September 30, 2024, a $5.99 increase from $34.50 at September 30, 2023.

The Bank's strong earnings and earning retention rate, among other factors, have contributed to our robust capital ratios. The Bank's ratio of total common stockholders' equity to total assets was 14.03% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.93% at September 30, 2023. The Bank's ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets was 12.49% at September 30, 2024, compared to 12.16% at September 30, 2023. The calculations of the Bank's total common stockholders' equity, tangible common stockholders' equity, ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets and tangible book value per common share, and the reconciliations to GAAP, are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank's ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.60% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.30% at June 30, 2024 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.42% at June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was 0.36% for the quarter and 0.21% for the first nine months of 2024, compared to 0.15% for both the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders' equity, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders' equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $37.44 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2024.