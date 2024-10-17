(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with the sweetest all-inclusive concerts.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest Concert Experience.Recruiting for Good is rewarding 5 Sweet All-Inclusive Love Dua Lipa in Paris Concerts (5/2025).People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes earn the all-inclusive concert experience ; stay at a sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and enjoy VIP Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to travel the world, and watch women play? We're rewarding the sweetest concerts with the world's best female performers. In 2025, we're rewarding two sweet all-inclusive Dua Lipa Concerts Paris to LA (May and October)!"AboutLove to Experience The Sweetest Concert See The World's Best Female Performer? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Concert Experience. We're rewarding sweet fans an all-inclusive concert experience; stay at sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and enjoy VIP Tix. To Learn more visit Paris to LA!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

