Asure Software To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 31, 2024
10/17/2024 1:01:02 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (“Asure” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announced today that the Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Financial results will be issued via press release prior to the call.
Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Central time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9219
International dial-in: 201-689-8852
Confirmation: 13749566
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. An operator will register your name and organization.
The conference call will also be webcast on the investor relations section of Asure Software's website here . A replay of the webcast will be available.
About Asure Software
Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Patrick McKillop
Vice President Investor Relations
617-335-5058
...
