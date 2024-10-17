DIAGNOS Announces The Engagement Of Market Maker Consultant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos (“ DIAGNOS ” or the“ Corporation ”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical issues through the use of its FLAIRE based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the engagement of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”) to provide making services to the Corporation.

As per the agreement signed between Red Cloud and DIAGNOS, Red Cloud is entitled to a monthly flat fee of $7,000, payable quarterly in advance in cash, for the period of October 17, 2024 to October 16, 2026 (the“Period”). During the Period, either party may terminate the agreement with a thirty-day notice to the other party.

As part of the services to be rendered to the Corporation, Red Cloud undertakes to use its best efforts to (i) maintain a reasonable and consistent bid and offer spread for the Corporation's common stocks and (ii) supply liquidity using its own cash in hand. The services will mainly be rendered by Mr. Adam Smith who is acting at arm's length to the Corporation. As of the date of this announcement, Red Cloud, together with Mr. Adam Smith, own securities of the Corporation in the form of common shares and shares warrants.

The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Red Cloud

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Red Cloud is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. Red Cloud was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services. Offering these services as a unified platform provides the ultimate value proposition for issuer clients.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA's image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at and .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 ...