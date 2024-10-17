American Association Of Endodontists Wins 10 Marcom Awards - Including Three Platinum Honors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The American Association of Endodontists (AAE) has been honored with 10 prestigious MarCom Awards – including three Platinum-level wins, recognizing the organization's exceptional work in strategic communications, marketing, web development, and social throughout 2023-2024.

American Association of Endodontists Social Media Campaign

The MarCom Awards , administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. This year, AAE's achievements spanned multiple categories, including website redesign, social media, trade show exhibits, and publicity campaigns.

Platinum MarCom Awards:



Worth Saving Campaign Lights Up the Night in 2023

Category: Strategic Communications | Media Relations/Publicity | Publicity Campaign

AAE24 Member Center Booth

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Trade Show Exhibit

aae Website Refresh

Category: Web Based | Website | Redesign

Gold MarCom Awards:

Worth Saving Takes a Bite out of the Big Apple

Category: Strategic Communications | Media Relations/Publicity | Publicity Campaign

Social Media Collaboration with Mega-Influencer Natalie Rose: 'Clearly She's an ... Endodontist!'

Category: Web Based | Social Media | Influencer Content View the viral TikTok video

AAE Ups Its Social Media Game in 2023-2024

Category: Web Based | Social Media | Social Content

Honorable Mention MarCom Awards:

Endo On Demand Reel

Category: Web Based | Social Media | Social Video

AAE24 Sneak Peek Brochure

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Direct Mail | Brochure

AAE24 Wraps Up in Los Angeles Video

Category: Video/Audio | Video/Film | Special Event

Watch the AAE24 wrap-up video 2023-24 Membership Renewal Digital Ad Campaign

Category: Advertising/Marketing | Online | Display Ad Campaign

"The AAE's awards this year speak again to the incredible talent of our Marketing and Communications staff, who do award-winning work every day. They ensure that we live on the cutting edge with mobile- and user-friendly websites; conversation-starting social media -- and now even memorable public events," said AAE Executive Director Ken Widelka.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The AAE is a global association of endodontists, dedicated to advancing the art and science of endodontics and promoting the highest standards of patient care. With more than 8,000 members worldwide, the AAE supports its members in delivering exceptional care and saving patients' natural teeth through professional development, research, advocacy, and public education.

For more information about AAE and its initiatives, visit aae .

