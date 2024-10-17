The Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program Receives Prestigious Industry Honor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community Connection Center (C3) wins 2024

E Source Achievement in Residential Customer Experience Award

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nicor Efficiency Program's Community Connection Center (C3) has received an E Source 2024 Achievement in Residential Customer Experience Award. Launched in 2022, C3 is a unique offering that is focused on providing customers with energy efficiency and bill payment assistance options, as well as basic needs support. E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research and data science company, announced the national recognition during its 2024 Utility Awards ceremony.

C3 is a one-stop shop for connecting income-eligible customers with local grants, community partners and free resources that can assist beyond their energy bills. Since 2022 , the C3 team has helped Nicor Gas customers tap into more than $18.5 million in energy assistance grants. Over 4,500 customers have received free energy efficiency services through the program and more than 5,000 families have been provided free groceries.

"We designed C3 as a unique customer experience to help navigate available resources like energy efficiency and energy assistance options," said Meena Beyers, vice president of Business and Community Development for Nicor Gas. "The offering has now evolved to provide personalized access to programs that help customers manage their energy usage, bills and critical services including housing, food and other basic needs."

In Illinois, nearly 1.5 million people live at or below the poverty level – that is more than 12% of the state's population. Many of these families struggle to receive and maintain the most basic of essentials, including heat in their homes in the winter, food, housing and medical assistance.

For more information about Nicor Gas' award-winning C3 offering, visit nicorgas/C3 .

About Nicor Gas

Nicor Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ). Nicor Gas serves more than 2.3 million customers in a service territory that encompasses most of the northern third of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. For more information, visit

nicorgas.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.

SOURCE Nicor Gas

