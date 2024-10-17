Visit West Hollywood Launches Iconic 40Th Anniversary Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Visit West Hollywood's window display at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship, open until October 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks Fifth Avenue

Discover the Iconic Destination Through a Multi-Faceted Campaign, Sweepstakes and Partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue

- Tom Kiely, President and CEO of Visit West HollywoodWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- West Hollywood, the vibrant city in the heart of Los Angeles known for its lead in creativity, inclusivity, and cultural significance, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary with the launch of a new brand campaign,“Iconic. Forever.”For the first time, West Hollywood will reach CTV audiences in addition to a digital ad buy and sweepstakes to give away 40 West Hollywood hotel nights, in a continued effort to promote the city's rich history and visionary future, centered around five key pillars that have long defined its distinctive character: culinary, wellness, retail, inclusivity and entertainment. Discover an exclusive first look at the spot HERE .The robust, integrated marketing campaign kicks off with a unique partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue that showcases the unparalleled spirit of West Hollywood for Saks customers.Partnership elements include a dedicated campaign across Saks' digital channels and a visual display within the retailer's famed windows at its New York flagship. The window displays will celebrate West Hollywood's influence on the world stage, blending luxury and culture to create a visual narrative that reflects the city's enduring legacy. The collaboration runs from October 16, 2024 - October 29, 2024.Since its incorporation in 1984, West Hollywood has stood at the forefront of progressive ideals and cultural innovation, becoming an internationally renowned destination that continues to push boundaries and welcome travelers to what has become known as the“Heart of L.A.” West Hollywood's anniversary will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the city's legacy, which predates its official incorporation while setting the stage for future growth and achievements.Throughout this milestone year, West Hollywood honors both its rich history while heralding a period of robust expansion, highlighted by the recent emergence of trendsetting shops, luxury hotels, a slew of new dining, entertainment, and wellness venues. West Hollywood hotels are second to none when it comes to incredible amenities, standout culinary concepts, innovative design and spectacular views. Each property in the city's 20-hotel portfolio brings something unique, from glittering rooftop pools to clandestine bars for those in the know. In addition to award-winning hotels, West Hollywood is home to a distinguished collection of chef-led restaurants. In the 2024 MICHELIN Guide California, several restaurants were recognized for their culinary excellence including Sushi Ginza Onodera, Amour, Stella, Connie & Ted's, and Ardor.“This milestone represents four decades of boundary-breaking innovation and community,” states Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood.“West Hollywood's future is brighter than ever, and we're thrilled to celebrate with Saks, a brand that embodies the same forward-thinking and iconic status that we strive for.”As West Hollywood embarks on its next chapter, the“Iconic. Forever.” campaign serves as a reminder that while trends come and go, the spirit of West Hollywood remains timeless, forever pushing the envelope of culture, diversity, and excellence. For more information on West Hollywood's 40th anniversary initiatives, go to VisitWestHollywood/40th-Anniversary .About West Hollywood Travel + Tourism BoardWest Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9-square-mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 20 hotels and comprises three main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife, eclectic and LGBTQ-friendly Santa Monica Boulevard, and the Design District known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities.Follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please visit VisitWestHollywood.

Exclusive first look at the Digital Spot

