Labor Smart Shares Rally On Projections Of Higher-Than-Expected Earnings

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This company has made a series of announcements the past several weeks, including new investments, launches and new product innovations, and investors are taking notice.

%LaborSmart (OTC: $LTNC) specializes in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. The firm announced in a press release today new and distribution partnerships that are projected to significantly impact the company's Q4 earnings, exceeding initial expectations.

The firm is pleased to announce the commencement of production on one of the new brands, with favorable terms secured for the completion of 380,000 cases of the product by the end of October, through the equity acquisition by Labor Smart of the brand creation company. This product is set for immediate distribution into undisclosed markets, that will be revealed in late November. The first production run is expected to generate over $5 million in top-line revenue, with an estimated gross profit margin that exceeds 150 percent.

Labor Smart is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. The company's primary subsidiaries include Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC and Elevate Health & Wellness.