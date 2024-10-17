ECB Lowers Interest Rate To 3.25% In Response To Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Central (ECB) has decided to reduce its benchmark interest rate to 3.25%. This measure was taken in response to various economic factors in the eurozone.



The 25 basis point cut follows a similar decision made in September. The ECB's decision is based on an updated assessment of the economic outlook.



The bank considers that inflation is decreasing as expected. Additionally, economic activity shows signs of weakness in several key sectors.



Confidence indicators and consumer spending have shown a downward trend. The is also experiencing a prolonged recession. These factors suggest limited economic growth in the euro region.



Inflation has decreased significantly, reaching 1.7% last month. This is the lowest level in three years. However, the ECB notes that core inflation remains high due to rising wages.





ECB's Balancing Act

The labor market continues to be a point of attention for the ECB . Unions continue to demand significant wage increases. Moreover, energy costs are volatile and service prices continue to rise rapidly.



Some ECB members advocate for a faster reduction in rates. They argue that weak growth could bring inflation below the target. This could require a change in the central bank's strategy.



Other ECB members are more cautious. They fear that inflation may increase in the coming months. This division of opinions reflects the complexity of the current economic situation.



The ECB did not provide clear indications about its next steps. However, markets expect similar cuts in upcoming meetings. The interest rate is expected to reach a neutral level by the end of next year.



This ECB decision reflects a delicate balance. The bank seeks to support economic growth without losing sight of its price stability objective. Economic developments in the coming months will be crucial in determining future ECB actions.

