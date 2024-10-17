SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc - BDRX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc ("Biodexa" or the "Company")

(NASDAQ: BDRX ).

The investigation concerns whether Biodexa and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On October 4, 2024, Biodexa reported updated data on progression-free and overall survival from a Phase 1 study of its drug MX110 in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma.

Biodexa disclosed that of the four patients who were enrolled in Cohort A of the study, two are now deceased, with one achieving an overall survival of 12 months and the other 13 months since the start of treatment.



On this news, Biodexa's stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 7.5%, to close at $5.55 per share on October 4, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

