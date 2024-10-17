The US Dollar Index Above 103.20: Are Data, Trump, And Chinese Stimulus Driving It Higher?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Rania Gule Senior Market Analyst at XS.

Amid the ongoing gains of the US Dollar (DXY), several factors are driving the dollar above the 103.20 level, raising questions about the future of this upward movement. In my opinion, some of these factors include strong US economic data, former President Donald Trump's lead in the polls, and the economic stimulus announced by China to support the sector. These elements strengthen the dollar's position on the global stage, but will this rise continue?

In my view, there is strong momentum in the US economy, benefiting from the interest rate cuts initiated by the Federal Reserve. Although expectations suggest the Fed will adopt a slower pace of cuts in the coming period, the dollar is still benefiting from recent US economic decisions. The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 50 basis points in its latest meeting, but future projections point to more modest cuts, which supports the dollar against other currencies.

The impact of daily US economic data on the dollar's movements cannot be ignored. Attention is now focused on US retail sales and unemployment claims data, which are key indicators of the health of the US economy. If these figures come in positive, they will reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its cautious monetary policies, further supporting the US dollar.

At the same time, the political factor cannot be overlooked in strengthening the dollar's position. Trump's lead in the polls ahead of the presidential election increases the likelihood of his return to power. Many view Trump's economic policies, characterized by protectionism and toughness, as likely to further strengthen the dollar. If Trump continues to gain in the polls, markets may continue to support the dollar as the strongest currency amid political changes.

Globally, China has announced a 4 trillion yuan stimulus plan to support the housing market. In my view, while this figure is below initial expectations, it represents a step towards economic stability in China. However, this announcement was not enough to calm investor concerns in Asian markets, as Chinese stocks closed lower. With no strong signals of a positive market response to this stimulus, the dollar may remain strong against the yuan and other currencies affected by China's economic situation.

I also believe that geopolitical tensions could be another factor influencing the dollar's trajectory. Recently, some geopolitical concerns in the Middle East have eased following the announcement that Iranian nuclear and oil facilities would not be targeted in any planned attacks. This relative de-escalation may reduce investor appetite for the dollar as a haven, but its impact will likely be limited as other supportive factors for the dollar remain.

Fundamentally, it appears there are several factors favouring the continued rise of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Strong US economic data, expectations of balanced rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and Trump's political momentum all suggest the dollar could achieve further gains. Additionally, economic weakness in other parts of the world, such as Europe and China, strengthens the dollar's appeal as a haven amidst these challenges.

However, investors should remain alert to potential changes. Any downturn in US economic data or the resurgence of geopolitical tensions could lead to new market volatility, which could affect the dollar's movements. Overall, though, the dollar remains in a strong position and seems poised to achieve more gains shortly if current economic and political conditions continue to support it.

