Army Urges Males Aged 18-40 To Obtain Military Subscription Booklets

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab (JAF), through its Directorate of Personnel Affairs/Mobilisation Division, has called on Jordanian males aged 18-40 to rectify their status by obtaining a valid military service booklet to avoid delays.

The JAF also said that Jordanian males over 40 must ensure they hold a military subscription exemption certificate (Certificate of Completion of Military Service Obligations) for having reached the age.

In case of loss or failure to obtain this certificate, they are advised to contact the Mobilisation Division or its branches to resolve their status, JAF said, noting that the certificate is not required for travel purposes.