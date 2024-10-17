Discover The Hidden Treasures Of Hawaii: Gordon Brownlow's 'Molokai - The Little Island Gem Of Hawaii' Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Insider's Guide to the Untouched Beauty and Rich History of Molokai

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gordon Brownlow, a seasoned photojournalist turned author, is proud to announce the release of his new book, "Molokai - The Little Island Gem of Hawaii ." This comprehensive guidebook offers an in-depth look at the unique and tranquil island of Molokai, providing travelers with everything they need to know to plan an unforgettable visit."Molokai - The Little Island Gem of Hawaii" is a must-read for those contemplating which Hawaiian island to explore. Unlike the more commercialized destinations, Molokai stands out with its unspoiled beauty and laid-back atmosphere. Brownlow's guide highlights the island's best features, from pristine beaches and scenic mountain waterfall hikes to exhilarating snorkeling, diving, fishing, hunting, and surfing spots. Readers will also delve into Molokai's mystical and fascinating history, making it an indispensable resource for both first-time visitors and returning enthusiasts.Gordon Brownlow brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to this guidebook. With a Bachelor's degree in Broadcasting from Montana State University and thirty years as a photojournalist-twenty-two of those with KWGN Television in Denver-Brownlow's storytelling prowess is evident. Following his retirement, he dedicated nine years to the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance as a mining tour guide and museum docent, and seven winters as a ski instructor at the Breckenridge Ski Resort. Since moving to Molokai in 2017, he has immersed himself in the island's culture and history, culminating in this richly detailed book.Brownlow's inspiration to write "Molokai - The Little Island Gem of Hawaii" stemmed from a personal quest. Finding few updated guidebooks on Molokai, he turned his research into a comprehensive manuscript with encouragement from his wife, Mary Jo, and positive feedback from friends. After five years of meticulous work, Brownlow collaborated with Page Publishing to bring his vision to life."Readers who have never heard of Molokai will find an inviting introduction to its serene pace and natural splendor," says Brownlow. "Those familiar with the island will gain deeper insights into its history, current state, and future prospects. This book is not just a guide but a tribute to Molokai's timeless charm.""Molokai - The Little Island Gem of Hawaii" is now available on major online bookstores. For more information, please visit the Page Publishing website.About the Author: Gordon Brownlow holds a Bachelor's degree in Broadcasting from Montana State University. He has an extensive background as a photojournalist and has worked in various roles in heritage and recreation sectors. His relocation to Molokai in 2017 sparked the in-depth research that forms the backbone of his latest work.

Gordon Brownlow on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

