5 Things To Know About Medicare Open Enrollment
Date
10/17/2024 11:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MISSION,
Kan., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Medicare Open Enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7 each year, is the one time you can review, compare and make changes to your Medicare health and prescription drug plans for the next year. Because plans – and your health – can change, it's important to compare plans every year. Visit Medicare to see what's new for 2025, including a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket costs for covered prescription drugs, get extra help with prescription drug costs and more.
Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
href="" rel="nofollow" familyfeature
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary and eLivingToday .
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17102024003732001241ID1108791989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.