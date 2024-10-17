(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct.

17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow , the leading home-based healthcare platform, announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Puneet Goel

as Chief Officer, Cathy Fackovec

as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Danny Pedrini

as Vice President of Product, and Patrick Bryan

as Vice President of Business Development. These new leaders bring over 20 years of specialized experience each, aimed at enhancing Tomorrow Health's and clinical capabilities, further transforming how home-based care is ordered, delivered, and reimbursed.

Puneet Goel, formerly General Manager at Square where he led engineering for over five years, joins as Chief Technology Officer. During his time at Square, he oversaw a significant expansion of the engineering team, spearheaded new market entries, and developed mobile and data platforms for point-of-sale systems. With 24 years in software development, Goel will leverage his experience to position Tomorrow Health's platform as the industry gold standard.

"I've dedicated my career to solving complex challenges, from supporting small businesses to enhancing media consumption-and home-based care is among the most challenging," said Goel. "I'm excited to join a company committed to untangling the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system and transforming how care is delivered."

In addition to Goel, Tomorrow Health has appointed Cathy Fackovec as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations. Fackovec, a respected clinical leader, brings over a decade of experience from NaviHealth, a benefit management leader acquired by Optum in 2020. At NaviHealth, she served as Market President for the Pennsylvania region and most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations with over 3,600 team members under her supervision. She will oversee Tomorrow Health's clinical services and drive the growth of its innovative care model.

Danny Pedrini, Vice President of Product, joins Tomorrow Health from Truepill, where he served as Director of Product Management. At Truepill, Pedrini led the development and scaling of the company's core pharmacy products. With previous experience at CVS Health focusing on home dialysis, population health management, and patient engagement, Pedrini will lead Tomorrow Health's product development, driving innovation from concept to launch.

Patrick Bryan, Vice President of Business Development, joins with over 30 years of experience in Commercial National Accounts, Medicare Advantage and Workplace Health business development and sales leadership for organizations such as Aetna, Humana and the American Heart Association. Most recently, he served as a strategic partnership growth leader at Carelon, an Elevance Health subsidiary, managing business development efforts and strategic relationships with national health plans in areas such as health care delivery, behavioral health, medical benefits management and post-acute care. Bryan will focus on expanding Tomorrow Health's partnerships and market presence.

"Our mission to fundamentally change healthcare delivery at home continues to grow in importance," said Vijay Kedar, CEO and founder of Tomorrow Health. "Providing the highest quality care requires building a team with deep technical and clinical expertise. I'm thrilled to have Puneet, Cathy, Danny, and Patrick on board as our business continues to rapidly scale and we expand our impact on millions of patients and families across the country"

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health builds technology that improves the way home-based care is ordered, delivered, and paid for. Today, the home-based care ecosystem is fragmented, confusing, and expensive, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars annually. Tomorrow Health manages and improves every step of the process, using technology-driven matching and considering quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with appropriate suppliers of more than 40,000 products and services, leading to improved patient outcomes and lowered costs.

Tomorrow Health is the leading home-based care platform and is partnered with health plans and health systems nationwide, including Geisinger Health Plan and Superior Health Plan. The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures.

