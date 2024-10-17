Proven Media's Distinguished“Meet The Cannabis Press” Returns To The Mjbizcon Stage December 5 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kim Prince

Founded by Proven Media, the esteemed event gathers cannabis journalists to provide valuable insights into cannabis media.

- Kim PrinceSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Proven Media, a leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firm, today announced that its esteemed“Meet the Cannabis Press” panel will return to the stage at MJBizCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center on December 5, 2024, at 2 p.m. The panel will take place in Room 4, the Business & Advocacy Track space.Moderated by Proven Media CEO and founder Kim Prince, the session will offer exclusive insights into the reporting side of the cannabis industry from expert journalists across prominent publications. Speakers include Lindsey Bartlett, chief media officer at FastBuds and former Forbes contributor; Alex Halperin, editor and publisher of WeedWeek; Kate Lavin, managing editor of MJBizDaily; and Rachelle Gordon, editor of GreenState.“We've taken our Meet the Cannabis Press panels around the country to provide valuable insights from some of the best editors and reporters in the industry. Last year's panel at MJBizCon was a huge success and we know this year will be the same based on the great roster of experts we have slated,” said Prince.Meet the Cannabis Press was founded in 2015 by Proven Media to explore the journalistic challenges related to covering cannabis, from navigating the changing legal landscape to accurately reporting on the medical and scientific aspects of cannabis use. Since its inception, the event has featured reporters and editors from POLITICO, Forbes, mg Magazine, Green Market Report, Marijuana Venture, Benzinga and more.The 13th annual MJBizCon runs from December 3 to 6 with more than 30,000 entrepreneurs, 1,400+ exhibitors, 200+ speakers, and 60+ conference sessions.Established in 2009, Proven Media has been named one of the“Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the NYC Observer and called a“Star Maker” by North Valley Magazine, among other awards. The firm's founder and CEO, Kim Prince, has been named a“2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report and one of the“30 Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media.For information, visit provenmedia and meetthecannabispress.###About Proven MediaProven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm by the Observer, and one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal's“Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and conference promotion. To learn more, visit provenmedia.

Macey Wolfer

Proven Media

+1 360-362-0073

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.