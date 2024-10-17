(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Uranium (NYSE American: UEC) has received approval from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to increase the licensed production capacity at its Irigaray Central Processing to 4 million pounds of uranium (U3O8) annually. This expansion strengthens UEC's hub-and-spoke production strategy in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, supporting its satellite uranium in-situ recovery projects, including Christensen Ranch. The company is also set to finalize the of Rio Tinto's Wyoming assets, which will provide a third production in the U.S., further enhancing its domestic uranium supply capabilities to meet rising demand driven by the growth of nuclear energy.

About Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The company has two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining. For more information about the company, visit

