Query Named A Winner In The 2024 Sinet16 Innovator Award

Query Federated Search for Security Data

Winners were selected as best-in-class by over 100 CISOs from over 200 entries.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SINET , an organization with the mission to accelerate Cybersecurity innovation through public-private partnerships, announced the winners of its annual SINET16 Innovator Award. Query was one of 16 companies identified as the most innovative and compelling technologies in their fields to address Cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.Winners were selected from a pool of 230 applications from 13 countries this year, all companies with under $15 million in revenue. This award was free to apply, free to win, and all about innovation. Applications are evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 103 security professionals including leading CISOs, risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the Cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, and investors.“SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat Cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners,” said Robert Rodriquez, Chairman, SINET.“SINET is known as an nexus for early stage and emerging growth companies that connects buyers, sellers and investors. We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress on their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect our critical infrastructures and national security interests.”“I'm tremendously proud of the team at Query for being recognized as a SINET 16 award winner,” said Matt Eberhart, CEO, Query.“When I think of the SINET community, I think of smart and savvy Risk Executives that personify innovation. To receive an innovation award from this group is truly special. Thank you to the SINET community, our customers, and our team for supporting our mission to enable security teams to get the data driven answers they need to improve cybersecurity operations.”About QueryQuery federated search is a search and analytics solution for security analysts, threat hunters and incident responders to access, search, and get answers from security relevant data located anywhere. Query is fundamentally different from traditional security solutions because it leaves the data inside the connected systems instead of centralizing, while still enabling security teams to get immediate, data-driven answers. Query gives you the freedom to choose the architecture that works best for you, avoid vendor lock-in, and reduce cost. Learn more at .

