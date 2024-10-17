AIGF Graduates Fifth Cohort Of 'Hirfati' Training Center In Al Jizah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF), the executive arm of Airport International Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, celebrated its fifth cohort of graduates of the 'Hirfati' training center in Al Jizah on Wednesday, with the presence of AIGF Chairman, Omar Masri, AIGF Vice Chairman and Airport International Group CEO, AIGF Board Members, alongside representatives from the of Transport, Al Jizah Municipality and the local community.According to a statement, since the AIGF's official launch in 2021, it has been committed to empowering unemployed youth in Al Jizah, where the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) is located. This year, 112 students completed courses designed to equip them with essential skills for today's job market, including mobile maintenance (12), tailoring (12), web design (13), intermediate English (15), International Computer Driving License (ICDL) (30), inventory management (15) and safety training (15). This brings the total number of Hirfati graduates who have become eligible and prepared to enter the workforce to 622.The AIGF underlined its dedication to supporting graduates by providing the necessary tools and resources to launch home-based businesses and offering students free transportation to ensure easy access to the Hirfati training center."We are immensely proud to celebrate the achievements of our fifth cohort of graduates at the Hirfati training center," said Masri. "This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the needs of Al Jizah youth by equipping them with vital skills and resources to thrive in today's competitive job market. We aspire to see Al Jizah's youth contribute meaningfully to their families and communities. Together, we are helping build a brighter future for our society, one graduate at a time."The AIGF, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, underscored that it will continue to champion causes under its three main pillars: Youth Empowerment, Neighboring Community Development and Environmental Sustainability.