SLR Acquires Wardell Armstrong

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 17, 2024 /3BL/ - This strategic represents excellent cultural and values alignment, reinforcing the commitment both businesses have to helping our clients address critical environmental and sustainability issues. It forms a combined team of almost 1,800 colleagues across Europe, and over 4,000 globally, from the two companies who are known for their strong relationships with blue-chip clients and a shared focus on Making Sustainability Happen. Our combined ability to deliver greater positive impact across wider geographies, services and sectors will be significantly enhanced by coming together.

Bradley Andrews, SLR CEO said“This acquisition is a great strategic fit, fully aligning with our growth priorities and enhancing our core business. Both share a strong cultural and values alignment, with a common focus on Making Sustainability Happen. We are excited to work with Wardell Armstrong to offer an even broader range of services to our clients, while expanding our global reach and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. Their teams' expertise and strong market presence will allow us to deliver even more value to our clients, right from day one.”

Caroline Mellor, Managing Director of Wardell Armstrong UK, commented:“We are thrilled to join forces with SLR. Our combined expertise and shared vision will allow us to better serve our clients by expanding the services, sectors, and geographies we cover, all while remaining focused on delivering sustainable solutions. Together, we will continue to support our clients in tackling the critical environmental issues of today and tomorrow.”

Alison Allen, Managing Director of Wardell Armstrong International, added“SLR and Wardell Armstrong are united by a shared culture and values. Our clients will benefit from seamless access to the best resources, skills, and expertise across both companies. This collaboration enhances our ability to address even more of our client's environmental and sustainability needs.”

This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to investing in our European region, delivering sustainable growth to continue offering world-class sustainability and environmental consulting services globally.

Please visit the Wardell Armstrong website for more details on their services, client experience, team and capabilities.

For further information please contact: Laura Hoynes – Head of Marketing (Europe) ...