US Slaps Curbs On Companies, Individuals Engaged In Funding Houthis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies and individuals engaged in funding the Houthi militias in Yemen.

The State Department said in a statement that the curbs were slapped on five companies and five persons, and classified eight ships as "prohibited properties" linked to the "financial agent for the Houthis," backed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Saeed Al-Jamal.

It said that "the Iranian continues to back groups in the region to distabilize the Middle East," charging that the Al-Jamal's provides funds to the Houthis to launch attacks and disrupt international shipping via the vital straits.

The statement indicated that it was the 11th package of penalties enforced against Al-Jamal.

Washington, on January 17, re-listed the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization amid recurring attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. (end)

