(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOUNT Global, Inc. Assessed“Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

FOUNT Global Earns“Awardable” Status in DoD's Tradewinds Marketplace, Offering Solutions to Accelerate AI Adoption

- Ian Powell, Chief Sales Officer of FOUNT Global, Inc, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WASHINGTON, DC - October 10, 2024 - FOUNT Global, Inc. , a one-of-a-kind SaaS provider specializing in identifying and qualifying work friction in large-scale organizations, today announced that it has achieved“Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities. FOUNT Global offers a new, innovative approach to increasing AI adoption and improving operational processes by identifying and quantifying work friction.“FOUNT's approach to digital transformations is unique because it offers large organizations the ability to measure leading indicators of AI adoption - before projects fail,” said Ian Powell, Chief Sales Officer of FOUNT Global, Inc.“Our data zeroes in on the tools that workers use to do their job and the environment in which they operate.”FOUNT Global's video, "Improve digital transformations with FOUNT", accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, demonstrates FOUNT's capability to pinpoint critical moments of friction in employees' daily workflows and interactions and provide data-driven recommendations that enable quicker AI adoption and optimize processes, empowering organizations to maximize the ROI of their digital transformation efforts.FOUNT Global, Inc. was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.About FOUNT Global, Inc.:FOUNT Global, Inc. is a SaaS provider that helps leaders identify and address work friction by providing quantitative and qualitative data on the performance of tools within the context of specific work tasks or "moments." It measures the individual "touchpoints," which are tools, processes, platforms, and spaces that employees interact with during each moment, and scores their performance. This allows organizations to pinpoint when AI and other innovations are accelerating or obstructing employee productivity. Information like this is critical since over 70% of digital transformations fail from a lack of employee adoption. FOUNT currently works with over 20 global Fortune 500 companies to improve efficiency, remove waste, enable digital transformations (including AI initiatives), increase retention, and more with new use cases and custom features in development as well.For more information or media requests, contact: ...About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace:The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.For more information or media requests, contact: ...

Press

FOUNT Global, Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.