Therap Services Sponsors 2024 DIR Connect Technology Expo, Advancing IT Innovation For Public Sector Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the forefront provider of HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations and agencies in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and broader human services sectors, is proud to sponsor the 2024 DIR Connect Expo. This premier event, taking place on October 23, 2024, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas, brings together IT and purchasing professionals from public and sectors to connect with over 150 contracted IT vendors. By sponsoring the DIR Connect Technology Expo, Therap reinforces its commitment to driving IT innovation and fostering collaboration across Texas.

The expo provides a unique platform for public sector entities, including state agencies, local governments, healthcare, and educational institutions, to explore the latest technological solutions available through the Texas Department of Information Resources' Cooperative Contracts (Co-op) and Shared Technology Services (STS) programs. These programs streamline the procurement of technology products and services, enabling public organizations to focus on their core missions while benefiting from advanced IT solutions in the human services industry.

The event will feature a range of educational breakout sessions designed to provide attendees with valuable insights into emerging technology trends, including solutions that streamline documentation, compliance, and data management in the healthcare and human services sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with IT contracting specialists and other key decision-makers, gaining insights into the latest tools and services that support their organizations' technological needs.

Therap's participation in this esteemed event underscores its role as a trusted partner in advancing IT solutions for public entities, helping them navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

