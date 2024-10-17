1440 REACHES FOUR MILLION SUBSCRIBERS AND ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF 1440 TOPICS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

1440 , the knowledge company for the intellectually curious, announced today its Daily Digest has reached 4 million subscribers. In tandem with this tremendous milestone, the company is announcing the launch of 1440 Topics, with the first phase rolling out at the end of October. This launch marks a key moment in 1440's evolution, expanding beyond its origins as a newsletter company and responding to subscribers' demand for deeper, quality information that helps them efficiently learn about the world around them.

"As we reach a pivotal milestone in our growth trajectory with 4 million subscribers, we're excited to step into the next phase of 1440's expansion with the launch of 1440 Topics," said Tim

Huelskamp, Co-Founder & CEO, 1440. "With this new offering, we are taking a giant step toward becoming the go-to resource for people seeking trustworthy, fact-based content across a broad spectrum of interests."

1440 Topics

is built upon the success of the Daily Digest and in direct response to audience demand for deeper, more in-depth content. Users can easily dive into a subject and discover foundational knowledge to advanced insights, with content updated regularly. With concise summaries, visual explainers, and weekly email newsletters corresponding to each topic, 1440 Topics transforms complex subjects into a streamlined, accessible learning journey, tailored for those who crave understanding without the clutter.

Over the past several months, 1440 has been beta testing 1440 Topics with a group of subscribers, using their feedback and insights to evolve the offering into a world-class knowledge resource.

Unlike the overwhelming abundance of unfiltered information across the web, 1440 Topics is designed to deliver evergreen knowledge on topics that readers are curious to explore, providing a more structured and engaging learning experience, and reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful, high-quality content tailored to the needs of its growing community. 1440 Topics combines expertly curated articles, videos,

podcasts and additional resources, all selected by human editors – not algorithms.

"The internet is great at delivering information but falls short in enabling efficient, effective learning. Search engines return billions of algorithmically optimized results. Thousands of amazing expert-made resources do exist, however they are near impossible to find. No one has brought everything into a single place for people to learn and explore – until now," said

Huelskamp. "1440 Topics fulfills this need by offering a curated, human-led approach to learning, allowing users to dive deeper into subjects they care about, in a trusted and reliable environment."

1440 Topics will launch on Oct. 31 with the Business & Finance Topic, with the opportunity for users to sign up for the Business & Finance newsletter which will deliver a deep dive into a new finance-related topic each week along with hand-picked resources from across the internet. 1440 Topics will then launch additional topics in early 2025.

1440 plans to expand 1440 Topics to include new formats such as

podcasts and events, creating even more ways for users to engage with trusted information. The platform will continue to evolve, with new topics added regularly based on user data, audience interest, and relevant trends and issues affecting the world.

Since its inception in 2017, 1440 has grown from an email between friends and family, to a thriving network of intellectually curious subscribers, growing by an average of 100,000 each month. In a short amount of time, 1440 has cemented its unique position in the media industry by delivering fact-focused information, brokering unique partnerships, and significantly expanding its subscriber base and engagement rate year over year.

About 1440

Independent and employee-owned, 1440 is a knowledge company founded to deliver the best, fact-driven information, expertly curated and explained for the intellectually curious. Scouring hundreds of sources every day, 1440 creates Daily Digest – a five-minute, daily newsletter covering culture, science, sports, politics, business, and more – to 4 million subscribers worldwide. 1440 also creates 1440 Topics, an online platform designed to provide intellectually curious readers with a curated, in-depth exploration on a variety topics, complimented with dedicated weekly newsletters. For more information, please visit join1440 .

