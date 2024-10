5G NTN Market Worth USD 93.6 Billion By 2032 Exclusive Report By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5G NTN Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“5G NTN Market ," The 5g ntn market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $93.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 40.6% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Increasing demand for high-speed, reliable and ubiquitous connectivity is a key driver for growth in the 5G NTN market. Networks that can handle increasing amounts of data and provide seamless connectivity are needed as smartphones, IoT devices and data-heavy applications become commonplace. Moreover, the growth of the 5G NTN market is being propelled by advancements in technology in areas such as network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), edge computing, and network slicing. These enhancements allow for more efficient and scalable network architecture, improved network management, reduced latency, and the capability to provide tailored services for various use cases and industries.In addition, the adoption of 5G NTN is driven by industry-specific use cases and applications. Industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, logistics and entertainment are harnessing the power of 5G networks to transform their operations and provide advanced services Information applications such as telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, smart workstations and immersive media require the high speeds, low latency and reliable connectivity offered by 5G. therefore, these features are expected to drive 5G NTN market share during the forecast period.The enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-Based on application, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the 5G NTN network supports the connection requirements of a large number of IoT devices and realizes seamless communication and data exchange. This is critical for applications such as smart cities, smart agriculture, industrial automation, and logistics, and is projected to continue to drive growth in the EMBB segment. However, the massive machine-type communications (MMTC) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 44.5% from 2023 to 2032. MMTC in 5G NTN networks can improve the coverage and connectivity of IoT devices, even in harsh environments. Deploying satellite systems, high-altitude platforms (HAPs), or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in 5G NTN deployments can ensure IoT devices can connect in remote or underserved areas.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The maritime segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period-Based on end user, the maritime segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is because 5G NTN networks provide the potential for seamless connectivity and high data transfer rates, enabling a wide range of applications and services onboard vessels. Furthermore, the maritime industry requires reliable and high-speed broadband connectivity at sea to support various applications such as vessel operations, crew welfare, passenger services, and remote monitoring. However, the aerospace and defense segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 45.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to 5G, which enables real-time communication and high-speed data transfer between unmanned aerial systems and ground stations, thus enhancing autonomous drone capabilities in surveillance and delivery services. Moreover, 5G networks provide seamless connectivity to aircraft, allowing passengers to access high-speed internet, stream media content, and make voice and video calls during flight.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, contributing to around two-fifths of the global 5G NTN market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because the expansion of the 5G NTN market in North America is anticipated to be fueled by the high investment being implemented by industry players in research and development to deliver cost-effective high-speed communication solutions and extensive adoption of 5G technology in the U.S. Moreover, government bodies are spending a fair amount of money on this technology. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 45.1% from 2023 to 2032. As governments are supporting the technology, many countries have launched initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and funding programs to accelerate the adoption of 5G and promote technological advancements. Furthermore, key players in this region have adopted various initiatives to increase the growth of this technology in the 5G NTN market.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading Market Players: -Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.ThalesZTE CorporationRohde & SchwarzMediaTek Inc.NokiaTelefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonIntelsatSpirent CommunicationsKeysight TechnologiesThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global 5G NTN market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and expansion, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Key Findings of the StudyBy application, the enhanced mobile broadband (EMBB) segment led the 5G NTN market in terms of revenue in 2022.By end user, the maritime segment led the 5G NTN market in terms of revenue in 2022.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.