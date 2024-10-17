Hopstack Inc And Enfogen Consulting Partner To Offer Seamless Warehouse Management Solutions To Businesses Using SAP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hopstack and Enfogen consulting partners to provide WMS solutions to businesses using SAP

This partnership is committed to offer SAP users a powerful warehouse management solution without the need for a full-scale upgrade to SAP EWM

TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hopstack and Enfogen Consulting, two leading names in warehouse management and digital transformation, have partnered to deliver an integrated Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) tailored for businesses using SAP. This strategic collaboration aims to help organizations that rely on SAP and seek external WMS options that can be smoothly integrated with SAP systems.The solution, centered on Hopstack's advanced WMS and Enfogen's SAP integration expertise, offers an efficient, cost-effective alternative to SAP EWM. Using SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) as middleware, this partnership enables businesses to seamlessly connect their SAP S/4HANA systems with Hopstack WMS. The integrated solution allows for real-time inventory tracking, automated data flow, and streamlined warehouse operations-without the need for costly SAP upgrades.Key Features of the Solution:Real-Time Inventory Tracking: Ensures accurate, up-to-date stock levels and consignment management across platforms.Seamless Data Flow: Smooth integration between SAP and Hopstack WMS, ensuring synchronized product information, purchase orders, and goods receipts.Automation and Efficiency: Automated workflows reduce manual tasks, minimizing human error, and improving productivity.Cost Efficiency: A more affordable solution compared to SAP EWM, with lower total cost of ownership (TCO) due to reduced licensing, implementation, and maintenance costs.The collaboration addresses the growing demand for flexible and scalable warehouse management solutions that do not require businesses to overhaul their existing SAP infrastructure. Enfogen's Proof of Concept (PoC) demonstrated the effectiveness of integrating SAP S/4HANA with Hopstack WMS, providing clients with a robust and scalable platform to manage their warehouse operations more efficiently. Learn more about the proof of concept in the case study hereFaraz Mohsin - SAP Expert and Founder and CEO of Enfogen Consulting, commented: "Our partnership with Hopstack allows us to offer SAP users a powerful warehouse management solution without the need for a full-scale upgrade to SAP EWM. The integration we've developed provides real-time visibility, automation, and flexibility-allowing businesses to scale operations while keeping costs in check."Vivek Singh, Co-Founder and COO of Hopstack Inc ., added, "Hopstack's WMS platform is purpose-built to orchestrate omnichannel order fulfillment processes for businesses. The platform's configurability and intuitive user experience perfectly complement Enfogen's SAP integration and implementation capabilities. Our combined value proposition enables businesses to achieve a better total cost of ownership compared to large, complex enterprise software alternatives."This partnership positions Enfogen and Hopstack as leaders in the WMS and SAP integration space, offering solutions that cater specifically to businesses looking to enhance their warehouse management capabilities without the heavy lift of SAP EWM implementation.For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your business, please visit Enfogenconsulting and Hopstack IncMedia Contacts:Enfogen ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +44 7880 899962Website:enfogenconsulting

