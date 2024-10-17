Pricespider And Intellias Team Up To Build Seamless Ecommerce Solutions For Global Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New strategic partnership combines Intellias' industry-leading expertise with PriceSpider's global brand commerce solutions and data-powered insights

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the brand commerce leader that makes every moment shoppable, and Intellias , a global software engineering and consulting company, today announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration enhances each partner's offerings, enabling ecommerce brands to leverage PriceSpider's comprehensive solutions and Intellias' expertise as a leading solutions provider for the world's largest global brands.

“As we continue to expand our reach and enhance our services, our partnership with Intellias represents a significant milestone,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider.“Intellias' deep understanding of global brand manufacturers and its technological expertise make it an ideal partner to help us reach unparalleled growth and exposure to a new caliber of potential customers.”

Intellias, renowned for its development expertise and trusted advisory role with extensive global brands, will open new avenues for PriceSpider to introduce its innovative solutions to a broader audience. The vast experience and capabilities of Intellias perfectly complement PriceSpider's advanced data and path to purchase offerings, creating comprehensive ecommerce experiences.

“Our partnership with PriceSpider is a testament to our shared vision of empowering ecommerce brands with cutting-edge technology,” said Myles Bunbury, vice president of consumer solutions at Intellias.“We are excited to work closely with PriceSpider to deliver solutions that optimize brands' digital sales journey and online presence.”

By recommending capable system integrators like Intellias, PriceSpider ensures seamless implementation and optimal solutions performance to further drive customer success. This partnership aligns with PriceSpider's broader goals of integrating its solutions into the tech stacks of ecommerce brands around the globe.

This announcement is one of several ways the companies are collaborating to advance innovative ecommerce solutions. Earlier this year, PriceSpider and Intellias hosted an event at Shoptalk EU with industry thought leaders to discuss the evolving retail landscape. Both companies will continue to collaborate together on initiatives that further the industry.

The partnership adds to PriceSpider's recent momentum, which includes a channel partnership with It'sRapid to streamline the generation of images, videos and product descriptions for ecommerce brands. The collaboration with Intellias further reinforces PriceSpider's unwavering commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that address the complex needs of modern brands.

To learn more about PriceSpider, please visit .

About PriceSpider:

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today's shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world's most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. Backed by the largest global network of retailer connections and partnerships, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences-with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they're looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit to learn more.

About Intellias:

Intellias is a global software engineering and digital consulting company and a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations that helps them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. We empower businesses operating in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia to embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for our clients. We are contributing to the success of the world's leading brands that include HERE Technologies, Rand McNally, TomTom, HelloFresh, and Travis Perkins.

