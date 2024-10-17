Economic Component Of Victory Plan Aimed At Protecting Ukraine's And EU's Interests Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An important part of Ukraine's Victory Plan is its economic component, which aims to protect the economic interests of both Ukraine and the European Union which Ukraine seeks to join.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this at a press in Brussels after participating in the meeting with EU heads of state and government, in response to a Ukrinform correspondent's question on how European partners received the proposal for expanded cooperation in Ukraine's raw materials sector and whether this proposal could be seen as a form of compensation for the EU's support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

“In general, this is about protecting the economy of Europe, Ukraine's resources, and Ukraine's economy. It is an opportunity for investment from our Western partners,” the President noted.

He reminded that after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014, it occupied a large coal basin and numerous mines in the Donbas, which belong to Ukraine. This led to a coal shortage, and during the energy crisis caused by Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine was unable to help its partners with coal as it faced a shortage itself.

“Today, Russia is only 100 kilometers away from some of our critical minerals. While no one will let them seize these resources, if our partners assist, the probability of securing them increases,” Zelensky said.

According to him, this situation could be dangerous, as not only Russia but also its potential allies might gain access to these resources, which could strengthen authoritarian regimes.

“This is not a trade-off. This should be a 'win-win' situation. It's about economic security for Ukraine and for Europe, especially for the European Union which Ukraine aims to join,” the President added.

It was reported that today, October 17, a two-day European Council meeting began in Brussels, with one of its main topics being the strengthening of EU assistance for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the meeting of the European leaders.

Today, the Ukrainian leader will also visit NATO headquarters to join a session of the Ukraine-NATO Council defense ministerial.