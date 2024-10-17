Russia Concentrates Significant Force In Toretsk Sector Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has concentrated a significant force in the Toretsk sector of the front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on a TV broadcast by the Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational Tactical Group, Anastasia Bobovnikova.

“The enemy has gathered a large grouping of in this [Toretsk] direction. They outnumber us several times over. We know they are replenishing losses at frontline positions and bringing in new personnel,” she stated.

According to Bobovnikova, the occupiers are constantly moving dozens of troops to one or several positions. Over just the past day, the enemy lost around 100 soldiers killed or wounded in the Toretsk direction.

"The situation throughout the day was difficult. Battles continue in the Kramatorsk sector; in the Siversk sector, the enemy employed aviation. The Toretsk sector remains the most challenging, with intense fighting going on. Over the past day, there were six combat engagements, but our defenders are holding their ground and trying to contain the enemy," the spokesperson reported.

She added that the fighting in Toretsk is intense because the enemy is leveling entire streets. As a result, it's difficult to say which parts of the city remain under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Primarily, they're using artillery, indiscriminately shelling the city and destroying entire neighborhoods and streets. They are also targeting ordinary civilians. Additionally, aviation is involved; KABs (guided aerial bombs) are affecting not only Toretsk but also towns in the Kramatorsk sector, such as Kostiantynivka, which is also close to Toretsk. KABs are constantly hitting there as well," added Bobovnikova.

She emphasized that according to the Toretsk Military Administration, approximately 1,000-1,100 people remain in the city; they are provided with long-lasting food supplies and water. She also urged civilians to evacuate and avoid interfering with the military.

As reported by Ukrinform, there are no intact buildings or shelters left in Toretsk, which unfortunately allows the Russian forces to take control of new areas in the city.