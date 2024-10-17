Sun Title Creates Resources To Support Hispanic Home Buyers And Sellers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company partners with local Hispanic leaders to create comprehensive set of resources to educate and empower Hispanic buyers and sellers on their journey to home ownership.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Title, a leading provider of title and services in West Michigan, is proud to announce the launch of its Hispanic Empowerment Initiative. This program is specifically designed to assist members of the Hispanic community in navigating the home buying and selling process, ensuring they have the resources, education and support needed to make informed decisions.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by Hispanic buyers and sellers, Sun Title formed a Hispanic Impact Board over a year ago. This board, composed of community leaders and industry experts, was tasked with developing strategies and insights to better serve the Hispanic community as they consider buying and selling property. The culmination of their efforts is the Hispanic Empowerment Initiative, which offers a comprehensive suite of services, including bilingual support, educational workshops, a free AI resource in Spanish and personalized guidance throughout the real estate transaction process.

"We are committed to making the dream of homeownership accessible to everyone, and our Hispanic Empowerment Initiative is a crucial step in that direction," said Thomas Cronkright, CEO of Sun Title. "By working closely with the Hispanic community in West Michigan and understanding their specific needs, we are able to provide the tools and resources necessary for a successful home buying or selling experience."

The initiative has already garnered significant support from community organizations, including The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan. Alejandra Meza, Interim Co-Executive Director for the organization, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, "We're dedicated to removing barriers to homeownership, and the Hispanic Empowerment Initiative is essential in increasing accessibility for our community."

Sun Title's Hispanic Empowerment Initiative features translated real estate, title and settlement forms, including a comprehensive Guide to Buying and Selling Real Estate. With a large Hispanic title and escrow team, Sun remains committed to fostering an environment where every member of the community feels supported and informed throughout their real estate journey.

About Sun Title

Sun Title, a full-service title agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate transactions, is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is one of the state's largest title insurance agencies. Founded in 2005 by Lawrence Duthler and Thomas Cronkright II, the company is guided by its strong culture and commitment to creating transparency and simplicity in every real estate transaction for all parties, irrespective of their experience or background. The company's team of title experts and on-staff attorneys provides a complete closing solution for all transaction types in Michigan.

