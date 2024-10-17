Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship For Sciences: Fueling The Next Generation Of Scientific Minds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEGUIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship for Sciences is proud to announce the opening of applications for the 2025 scholarship cycle. Established by Dr. Kerry Evans, a dedicated emergency room physician with a fervent passion for scientific advancement and education, this scholarship aims to nurture and cultivate the brilliance of aspiring scientists across the nation.

Investing in the Future of Science

Dr. Evans, a seasoned medical professional with over two decades of experience in critical care, recognizes the transformative power of scientific discovery. With a deep commitment to fostering excellence in the field, he established this scholarship to empower undergraduate students pursuing science-related degrees at accredited institutions.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship, applicants must be currently enrolled undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. institution, pursuing a degree in a science-related field. They must maintain a minimum GPA of [Specify GPA] and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

A Platform for Inspiration and Exploration

The scholarship application process includes a compelling essay component. This year's essay prompt invites applicants to delve into the realm of scientific discovery and its transformative power. The prompt reads: "Science is a collaborative endeavor that builds upon the discoveries of those who came before. Discuss a scientific breakthrough that has inspired you and explain how you envision contributing to the field."

Dr. Kerry Evans emphasizes the importance of the essay: "The essay provides a unique opportunity for aspiring scientists to showcase their critical thinking skills, writing ability, and their unwavering passion for scientific inquiry. I encourage applicants to explore the broader implications of their chosen breakthrough and how it aligns with their academic and career aspirations."

Scholarship Details and Application Process

The Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship for Sciences offers a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving undergraduate student. The application deadline for the 2025 scholarship cycle is June 15, 2025. The scholarship winner will be announced on July 15, 2025.

Detailed information about the scholarship criteria, application process, and essay requirements can be found on the official website:

A Legacy of Scientific Progress

Dr. Kerry Evans believes that supporting the next generation of scientists is paramount to ensuring continued progress in the field. Through this scholarship, he hopes to inspire young minds to embrace the challenges and opportunities that scientific exploration presents.

About Dr. Kerry Evans

Dr. Kerry Evans is a board-certified Family Medicine physician with extensive experience in emergency medicine, trauma care, and patient management. His dedication to his patients is only surpassed by his passion for scientific advancement and education. Dr. Evans holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Murray State University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Louisville School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Family Medicine at Southern Illinois University.

Beyond his medical expertise, Dr. Kerry Evans enjoys spending time with his family, exploring the outdoors, and staying current with the latest medical breakthroughs.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Kerry Evans

Organization: Dr. Kerry Evans Scholarship

Website:

Email: ...