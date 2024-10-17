Health, Wellness And Nutrition Market Trend Opportunity Profiles 2024 - Transformations In Customer Experience And Shopping Platforms Enable Growth And Innovation Until 2030
Date
10/17/2024 8:54:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series Health, Wellness, and Nutrition (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report profiles upcoming global trends in health, wellness, and nutrition that help accelerate advancements in this space. The six trends covered are personalized disease management, clinical decision support systems, virtual wellness programs, healthy aging, functional beverages, and wellness metaverse. Under each trend, the report provides industries of focus, drivers and restraints, disruption and growth potential, use cases, and opportunities.
By describing current and anticipated developments, the report aims to enable stakeholders to discover, prioritize, and monetize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends and the resulting opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Trend Opportunity Profiles
Trend 1 - Personalized Disease Management Trend 2 - Clinical Decision Support Systems Trend 3 - Virtual Wellness Programs Trend 4 - Healthy Aging Trend 5 - Functional Beverages Trend 6 - Wellness Metaverse
Scoring Parameters
Disruption Index Growth Index
Growth Opportunity Universe
Predictive Analytics for Effective Disease Management
