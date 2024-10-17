(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series Health, Wellness, and Nutrition (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles upcoming global trends in health, wellness, and nutrition that help accelerate advancements in this space. The six trends covered are personalized management, clinical decision support systems, virtual wellness programs, healthy aging, functional beverages, and wellness metaverse. Under each trend, the report provides industries of focus, drivers and restraints, disruption and growth potential, use cases, and opportunities.

By describing current and anticipated developments, the report aims to enable stakeholders to discover, prioritize, and monetize the most consequential medium-to-long-term trends and the resulting opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles



Trend 1 - Personalized Disease Management

Trend 2 - Clinical Decision Support Systems

Trend 3 - Virtual Wellness Programs

Trend 4 - Healthy Aging

Trend 5 - Functional Beverages Trend 6 - Wellness Metaverse

Scoring Parameters



Disruption Index Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Predictive Analytics for Effective Disease Management

