LSE Code: 3NGL
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) WISDOMTREE NATURAL gas 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES ISIN: XS2819843900
RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer ”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the“ Affected Securities ”) from USD 4.25712 to USD 0.425712, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 9 September 2024, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 17 October 2024.
As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 17 October 2024.
