Yanolja Cloud Solution Strengthens Global Presence With New High-Tech Headquarters

Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), a global leader in hospitality technology, relocated to a new office in Junomoneta Tower, Surat, on 30 September 2024, marking a key milestone in its expansion and innovation efforts.

Empowering Global Hospitality with a New Vision

Yanolja Cloud Solution team members alongside Yanolja group leadership celebrating the company's new high-tech headquarters.

As YCS continues to revolutionize hospitality management with comprehensive cloud-based solutions, this move enhances collaboration, innovation, and efficiency, empowering accommodations to optimize operations and boost profitability.

"At Yanolja Cloud Solution, we are redefining hospitality management with comprehensive cloud-based solutions that optimize efficiency, maximize profitability, and deliver superior guest experiences worldwide," said Aeijaz Sodawala, CEO of YCS. "Our new office represents a leap forward in our mission to support the digital transformation of the hospitality industry, and we are thrilled to expand our capabilities in this new space."

Situated in Junomoneta Tower, the modern office supports YCS's 430-member global team and fosters collaboration. Equipped with world-class facilities, it enables the company to drive innovation, delivering exceptional services.

"As the global hospitality industry continues to transform, Yanolja Cloud Solution's new headquarters in Surat represents a significant step forward in our journey," said Sujin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Yanolja Group. "Surat's emergence as a key technology hub aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. This new office will empower YCS to push the boundaries of innovation and further elevate the service we provide to our global clients. It's an exciting milestone that strengthens our leadership in hospitality tech and positions us to continue setting new standards for the industry."

YCS's cloud-based solutions serve over 33,000 clients across 170+ countries. This relocation strengthens its leadership in hospitality technology and reinforces its commitment to setting new industry standards.

About Yanolja Cloud Solution:

Yanolja Cloud Solution (YCS), one of the few hospitality technology providers worldwide develops and offers end-to-end hotel and restaurant solutions. Acquired by Yanolja Group - the travel tech unicorn of South Korea leverages its hospitality industry beginnings, along with its growing portfolio of member companies such as Go Global Travel, and SanhaIT, to create technology solutions that make it easier for properties to transform their business and delight their guests. Today, YCS is India's largest hotel technology provider and a leading global cloud hotel solution provider, further solidified by thousands of clients, resellers, and local presence in countries across the globe. For more details, visit

