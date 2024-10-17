عربي


Italy Cashback Programs Databook 2024: Spending Value To Reach $11.05 Billion By 2029 - 50+ Kpis On Cashback Market Size By Business Model, Channel, Cashback Program Type, End Use Sector


10/17/2024 8:24:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Cashback Programs market Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size, By Business Model, By Channel, By Cashback Program Type, By End Use Sector - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cashback spending through cashback programs is expected to experience significant growth, with spending projected to surge by 14.6% annually. The medium to long-term outlook for cashback spending in the country remains robust, with adoption anticipated to increase steadily over the forecast period. This is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024-2029. The value for cashback spending is forecasted to increase from US$5.34 billion in 2023 to US$11.05 billion by 2029.

Additionally, the report highlights key cashback programs operating within the market, offering insights into their structure and performance. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with a robust understanding of the cashback landscape, facilitating informed decision-making for future strategies. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

The report encompasses detailed insights into multiple dimensions of the cashback market, including:

  • Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing total cashback issued, spend patterns, average cashback per transaction, redemption rates, customer acquisition costs (CAC), and average order values (AOV) for cashback programs.
  • Segmentation by Business Model: Evaluating cashback spend dynamics across different business models.
  • Channel Analysis: Investigating cashback spend through various channels including online, in-store, and mobile apps.
  • Program Type Insights: Offering a breakdown of cashback spend by program types such as percentage-based, flat-rate, tiered programs, and more.
  • End-Use Sector Analysis: Detailing cashback spend by sectors such as retail, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, travel, media, and entertainment.
  • Demographic Insights: Understanding consumer behavior through demographic segments including age groups, income levels, and gender.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 108
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Italy


Scope
Total Transaction Value of Cashbacks by Business Model

  • Retail Firms
  • Partner Programs
  • Financial Services Firms

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Retail Firms
  • Partner Programs
  • Financial Services Firms

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

  • Online
  • In-store
  • Mobile App

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Cashback Program Type

  • Percentage-Based Cashback
  • Flat-Rate Cashback Programs
  • Tiered Cashback Programs
  • Introductory Cashback
  • Rotating Categories
  • Bonus Category Cashback Programs
  • Customizable Cashback Programs
  • App-Based Cashback Programs
  • Loyalty Program Cashback
  • Affiliate Cashback Programs
  • Other Cashback Programs

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Online Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

In-store Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Mobile App Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

Retail Sector Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • E-commerce
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

Financial Services Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Credit Cards
  • Debit Cards
  • Digital Wallets
  • Banking Apps
  • Prepaid Cards
  • Cash Vouchers

Healthcare & Wellness Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Health Products
  • Fitness Services

Restaurants & Food Delivery Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Food Delivery Apps
Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Airlines
  • Hotels
  • Cabs and Rideshares

Media & Entertainment Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Streaming Services
  • Digital Content Purchases

Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender
  • By Key Indicators

MENAFN17102024004107003653ID1108791423




