New York, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) International Mental health Research Symposium will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024 , at the Kaufman music Center, 129 West 67th Street (b/w Broadway & Amsterdam) in Manhattan, from 9:00am to 12:30pm EDT. Hear the latest in neuropsychiatric research from the 2024 BBRF Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners. This year's recipient of the Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health will also share her insights. The event is free with registration. Register HERE to attend in person or virtually.
Welcome and Introduction
Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
Carol A. Tamminga, M.D., Moderator, BBRF Scientific Council Member
Presentations
Identifying Risk for Developing Psychosis So We Can Promote Prevention
Deanna M. Barch, Ph.D.
Washington University in St. Louis
Identifying Risk Factors for Early Psychosis Spectrum Symptoms
Nicole Karcher, Ph.D.
Washington University in St. Louis
Breakthrough Rapid-Acting Therapeutics: Exploring Efficacy and Mechanisms in Treatment-Resistant Mood Disorders
Nolan R. Williams, M.D.
Stanford University
New Horizons for Child Psychiatry from Research on Individual Differences in Early Social Development
John N. Constantino, M.D.
Pediatric Institute, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University
The Psychopharmacology of Childhood-Onset Neuropsychiatric Disorders Across the Lifespan
Christopher J. McDougle, M.D.
Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School
A Cognitive Neuroscience Approach to Understanding Circuits and Symptoms in Psychosis
Cameron S. Carter, M.D.
University of California, Irvine
Navigating My ADHD through Self Art Therapy
Franca Ma-ih Sulem Yong
2024 Pardes Humanitarian Prizewinner
About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.
