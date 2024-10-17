(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Us on October 25, 2024

New York, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) International Mental Research Symposium will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024 , at the Kaufman Center, 129 West 67th Street (b/w Broadway & Amsterdam) in Manhattan, from 9:00am to 12:30pm EDT. Hear the latest in neuropsychiatric research from the 2024 BBRF Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners. This year's recipient of the Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health will also share her insights. The event is free with registration. Register HERE to attend in person or virtually.

Welcome and Introduction

Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Carol A. Tamminga, M.D., Moderator, BBRF Scientific Council Member

Presentations

Identifying Risk for Developing Psychosis So We Can Promote Prevention

Deanna M. Barch, Ph.D.

Washington University in St. Louis

Identifying Risk Factors for Early Psychosis Spectrum Symptoms

Nicole Karcher, Ph.D.

Washington University in St. Louis

Breakthrough Rapid-Acting Therapeutics: Exploring Efficacy and Mechanisms in Treatment-Resistant Mood Disorders

Nolan R. Williams, M.D.

Stanford University

New Horizons for Child Psychiatry from Research on Individual Differences in Early Social Development

John N. Constantino, M.D.

Pediatric Institute, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University

The Psychopharmacology of Childhood-Onset Neuropsychiatric Disorders Across the Lifespan

Christopher J. McDougle, M.D.

Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

A Cognitive Neuroscience Approach to Understanding Circuits and Symptoms in Psychosis

Cameron S. Carter, M.D.

University of California, Irvine

Navigating My ADHD through Self Art Therapy

Franca Ma-ih Sulem Yong

2024 Pardes Humanitarian Prizewinner

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $461 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein , which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

