Bones Coffee Company Expands Ready-To-Drink Latte Line With New Seasonal Flavors

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bones Coffee Company is brewing up new excitement this season with the launch of two all-new ready-to-drink lattes. Jacked 'O' Lantern Pumpkin Spice Latte and Peppermint Mocha Latte bring bold, seasonal flavors in convenient, on-the-go cans, ideal for coffee lovers who crave a creamy, cool latte without the wait.



Jacked 'O' Lantern Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with Bones' beloved pumpkin spice flavored coffee that combines creamy pumpkin and warm cinnamon, is here for Halloween and the entire fall season. It's available exclusively at Walmart from now through November 1.

Peppermint Mocha Latte, available starting November 30, blends rich espresso with a refreshing peppermint flavor and a swirl of decadent cocoa, offering a festive, holiday vibe in every sip.









Each flavor is crafted with freshly roasted, ethically sourced Arabica beans from Brazil and made with a splash of whole milk for a smooth, creamy texture.

“We're thrilled to introduce these two new lattes just in time for Halloween and the holiday season,” said Travis Rule, CEO and Co-Owner of Bones Coffee Company.“Jacked 'O' Lantern and Peppermint Mocha are the perfect expressions of our brand - bold, creative, and full of flavor. We're excited for our customers to enjoy these lattes whether they're on the go or enjoying a moment at home.”

The two new canned lattes join Bones Coffee Company's existing line of ready-to-drink cold brew lattes, including Sinn-O-Bun, French Toast, Holy Cannoli, S'morey Time, and Electric Unicorn.

Bones Coffee's RTD lattes are available in single cans ($2.98), 4-packs ($15.99), and 12-packs ($36.99).

The new lattes will be available in select Walmart stores across the U.S. Visit the store locator at bonescoffee.com for locations. They will also be available online during the holiday season at , Amazon , and .

A selection of Bones Coffee's whole bean coffee, ground coffee and Bones Cups is also available at . The line is expanding into other retailers in the coming months.

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook , @bonescoffee on TikTok , and @bonescoffeeco on Twitter .

