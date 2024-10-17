Island Abbey Nutritionalstm Launches Breakthrough Center-Filled Gummies, Revolutionizing The VMS Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Abbey Nutritionals, a leader in gummy and honey lozenge manufacturing, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: center-filled gummies. This new capability is set to disrupt the vitamin, mineral, and supplement ("VMS") space, offering an exciting and effective way for consumers to get their daily dose of wellness.

Island Abbey Nutritionals launches center-filled gummies at Supply Side West on Oct 30-31, 2024.

Building on its legacy of innovation and excellence, Island Abbey Nutritionals has developed three stock formulas tailored to key consumer needs: immune support, sleep enhancement, and energy boosting. These new center-filled gummies deliver a burst of active ingredients in every bite, ensuring efficacy while maintaining the delicious taste that consumers love. Additionally, the company offers custom formulations, allowing brands to create unique products that cater to their specific audience.

Consumer Insights Driving Innovation

Recent consumer data underscores the increasing demand for functional gummies. The global gummy vitamins market continues to grow, driven by a preference for easy-to-consume and tasty supplements. Center-filled gummies, in particular are gaining traction, with more and more consumers expressing interest in trying new, innovative gummy formats.

"Our new center-filled gummies are not just about innovation-they're about meeting the evolving needs of today's health-conscious consumers," said Dean Williams, CEO of Island Abbey Nutritionals. "By combining advanced technology with our commitment to quality, we're offering our

customers a product that is both exciting and effective. These gummies are designed to stand out on the shelf and deliver real benefits, which is exactly what the market is demanding."

State-of-the-Art Manufacturing

The development of these center-filled gummies is a testament to the company's investment in cutting-edge technology. Utilizing proprietary filling and molding techniques, the company has perfected the art of encapsulating high-quality active ingredients within a delicious gummy shell. This innovation not only enhances the consumer experience but also allows for higher potency and targeted delivery of nutrients.

"We've taken starchless gummy manufacturing to the next level," said Phil DaSilva, VP of Business Development at Island Abbey Nutritionals. "Our center-filled gummies represent a significant advancement in the VMS space. Brands partnering with us will have access to a product that's not only on trend but also backed by our state-of-the-art production capabilities. We're excited to bring this to market and help our clients achieve new levels of success."

Join Us at Supply Side West 2024

Island Abbey Nutritionals will be showcasing this groundbreaking technology at Supply Side West 2024 in October. We invite you to prebook a meeting with us to experience our center-filled gummies firsthand and discuss how this innovation can elevate your brand.

We will be at Meeting Room #13.

Book your meeting now to secure your spot and be among the first to see these revolutionary gummies in action.

About Island Abbey NutritionalsTM

Island Abbey Nutritionals is an innovative food science company based out of Prince Edward Island, Canada. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedication to quality, Island Abbey Nutritionals specializes in the production of gummies and honey lozenges. As industry leaders, they provide full contract manufacturing, bottling, and packaging capabilities for a variety of supplementary and natural health-focused dietary needs.

For more information on Island Abbey Nutritionals, please visit .

Media Contact:

Phil DaSilva

Island Abbey NutritionalsTM

[email protected]

SOURCE Island Abbey Nutritionals

