Top Latin Talent Launches To Connect Bilingual LATAM Professionals With Global Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connecting top-tier bilingual professionals from Latin America with global companies in IT, marketing, and more, offering tailored recruitment solutions.

- Catalina LoperaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Top Latin Talent today announced its official launch as a premier recruitment agency, specializing in connecting top-tier bilingual professionals from Latin America with companies across the globe. After a successful soft launch at the beginning of the year, Top Latin Talent has quickly become a go-to solution for businesses seeking high-quality talent in IT, marketing, and other key industries.Top Latin Talent wants to make it accessible and easy to find great tech candidates in LATAM,” says Catalina Lopera, Founder of Top Latin Talent.“Our process and pricing policy are client-friendly, ensuring a successful experience.Features and benefits of Top Latin Talent include:- Bilingual Expertise: Our employees are bilingual with deep roots in LATAM countries and the U.S., offering a unique understanding of both markets.- Comprehensive Screening: Candidates are screened not only for their skills but also for their English proficiency, ensuring they meet the needs of global companies.- Client-Friendly Terms: With our most common plan, we offer a satisfaction period of 90 days. Clients don't pay until the 90-day mark, contingent on the employee continuing to stay employed during this period.- Efficient Recruitment: Our extensive talent database allows for faster recruitment, ensuring clients receive a shortlist of qualified candidates quickly.Client Success Stories:“We worked with Top Latin Talent to find a marketing coordinator within a month, and they exceeded our expectations. They provided a list of 7 vetted candidates that met our needs and budget,” said Claudia, the Founder of Tropical Year, a design and development studio.“The quality of talent they found was impressive, as was their dedicated approach to making sure their clients find what they are looking for.”Ryan, Head of Marketing for Zenmaid, shared his positive experience working with Top Latin Talent to find an Executive Assistant.“Laura from Top Latin Talent made this process very easy for me. She took the time to find the best candidates for the position, ensuring I interviewed only the best. The effectiveness of finding the best-fit candidate was impressive, as was the easy communication.”Candidate Testimonial:Daniel U, a recent hire through Top Latin Talent, shared,“Top Latin Talent is a great team that truly supports you through every step of the process. They provide valuable feedback to improve your profile and help you connect effectively with companies. It's clear that they love matching talents with businesses, transforming lives, and helping people achieve both personal and professional growth."Top Latin Talent is already making waves in the recruitment industry, having successfully placed numerous professionals in key positions. For more information on Top Latin Talent, visitAbout Top Latin Talent: Founded by Catalina Lopera and John Gable, Top Latin Talent is a recruitment agency dedicated to connecting skilled bilingual professionals from Latin America with companies in the U.S. and Canada. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and client satisfaction, Top Latin Talent is redefining the recruitment landscape by providing tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses and professionals alike.

Catalina Lopera

Top Latin Talent

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.