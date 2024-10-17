Dutch Defense Minister At Meeting In Brussels Says More Is Needed To Stop Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans said that the top priority is to strengthen support for Ukraine and that more is needed to stop Russian aggression.

He wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“In Brussels for a meeting of defense ministers. Top priority is to strengthen our support for Ukraine. More is needed to stop Russian aggression. We are also strengthening our joint defense and cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” he posted.

As reported, a meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place at NATO headquarters on October 17-18. The Ukrainian delegation will also be present.