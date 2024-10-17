Zelensky: North Korean Officers Already Training Russian Soldiers In Temporarily Occupied Territories Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that North Korean officers are already in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are training Russian soldiers.

He stated this at a press following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“That this is indeed a big problem. Firstly, North Korean officers are already in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are training Russian soldiers. I don't know how many officers. But intelligence data suggests that Russia is counting on such reinforcement as it is unable to keep up with mobilization, suffers too many losses on the battlefield. And he (Putin - ed.) knows that the mood is such that society is against mobilization. That is why he is looking for external support. And I know that there is such an intention to train 10,000 soldiers from different branches of the armed forces: ground forces, ground forces...,” said Zelensky.

discusses Victory Plan with EU leaders at closed meetin

The president clarified that Putin wants to involve not only infantry, but also specialists from various branches of the military.

“And what we know is that North Korea is already preparing a contingent to send them to fight against Ukraine. I have discussed this with the United States. I have already spoken to a number of leaders that this is actually an official fact of confirmation that a second country is getting involved in the war and will fight against Ukraine as a contingent alongside Russia. You know that Iran has already provided Russia with missiles and drones, UAVs, but not a contingent. And here it is such a serious step in the war,” the President added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian intelligence sources have indicated the presence of North Korean citizens in certain units of the Russian Armed Forces. The total number of personnel is approximately 3,000. The presence of the North Korean military was recorded in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions, and their further participation in hostilities near the settlements of Sudzha and Kursk is not ruled out.