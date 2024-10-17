Blue Shield Of California Named One Of U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Companies To Work For

"We know that in order to provide high-quality care worthy of our members and their communities, we need people who are committed to our mission and driven to do meaningful work," said Haley Mixon, senior vice president and chief human resources officer,

Blue Shield of California. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent we have on our team and the importance of creating the work environment they deserve."

U.S. News & World Report is a global authority in rankings and consumer advice. These ratings offer an analysis of private businesses and nonprofit organizations that best meet consumer preferences across factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list, U.S. News only considered private companies and nonprofit organizations that have at least 5,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023.

"The factors that U.S. News uses to rate top workplaces are the key performance indicators that we ourselves track year over year, and to which we hold ourselves accountable," said Mixon. "But commitment to these values - balance, stability, belongingness - can only truly come to life through our team members who embody our mission each and every day."

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. Blue Shield of California is a tax paying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with more than 4.8 million members, over 7,100 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $77 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities.

