In Norway, nearly 65% of the upcoming data center capacity is concentrated in Oslo. The total upcoming capacity in the country is projected to reach around 250 MW upon full build, which is approximately equal to the current capacity in the region.

Oslo, Alvdal, and Stavanger currently dominate Norway's existing data center capacity, while emerging locations such as Grimstad and Stavanger are gaining attention as key areas for future development.

This database (Excel) product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 31 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2023)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (31 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Bulk Infrastructure

DATAROOM (New Mining)

Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft

Green Mountain

ITsjefen

Keysource + Namsos Datacenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Nordic Hub Data Centers

SSC Networks

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

STORESPEED

Telenor & Hafslund

Telia Carrier

TerraHost Troll Mountain

