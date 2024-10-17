Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 32 Existing And 16 Upcoming Data Centers With Coverage Of 29 Investors/Operators
The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thailand's upcoming data center capacity is projected to exceed 250 MW on full build, which is nearly double the current capacity in the country.
ST Telemedia Global Data Centers is the largest data center operator in Thailand, followed by OneAsia Network and AIS Business (CSL). Nearly 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Bangkok, which also dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for around 40% of the total power capacity.
This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
AIMS Data Centre AIS Business (CSL) AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy Bridge Data Centres (WHA) CAT Telecom (National Telecom) CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom Edge Centres Edgnex Empyrion DC Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center) Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana Fujitsu Internet Thailand Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group National Telecom Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NTT Global Data Centers OneAsia Network Pacific Internet Poren Internet SC Zeus Data Centers ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) SUPERNAP Thailand TCC Technology Telehouse (KDDI) True IDC United Information Highway (UIH) WHA YTL Data Center Holdings
