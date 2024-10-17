(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's upcoming data center capacity is projected to exceed 250 MW on full build, which is nearly double the current capacity in the country.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers is the largest data center operator in Thailand, followed by OneAsia and AIS Business (CSL). Nearly 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Bangkok, which also dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for around 40% of the total power capacity.

This database (Excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

Bridge Data Centres (WHA)

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Edge Centres

Edgnex

Empyrion DC

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Fujitsu

Internet Thailand

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

National Telecom

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Poren Internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

WHA YTL Data Center Holdings

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900