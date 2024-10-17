198 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee to Investigate the Kuwaiti Citizenship. The of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 198 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end) amh

