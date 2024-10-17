عربي


Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results


10/17/2024 7:54:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2024 of $35.1 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.31, which includes gains from life insurance and sales of other assets equivalent to $0.04 EPS. Third quarter 2024 results compare to second quarter 2024 net income of $35.5 million and EPS of $1.33.

"Westamerica's third quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 35 percent of total revenues in the third quarter 2024. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2024. At September 30, 2024, nonperforming assets were stable at $0.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was $15.3 million,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.“Third quarter 2024 results generated an annualized 13.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2024,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $62.5 million for the third quarter 2024, compared to $64.1 million for the second quarter 2024. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2024 was 4.45 percent compared to 4.50 percent for the second quarter 2024. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.37 percent for the third quarter 2024, compared to 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2024 totaled $11.9 million compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2024. Third quarter 2024 results include $1.6 million in gains from life insurance and sales of other assets.

Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2024 were $26.3 million compared to $26.1 million for the second quarter 2024.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address:

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Treasurer
707-863-6840
...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information October 17, 2024
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2024
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 62,465 $ 72,092 -13.4 % $ 64,100
Provision for
Credit Losses - 400 n/m -
Noninterest Income 11,925 11,281 5.7 % 10,500
Noninterest Expense 26,309 25,650 2.6 % 26,130
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 48,081 57,323 -16.1 % 48,470
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 13,024 15,722 -17.2 % 13,008
Net Income $ 35,057 $ 41,601 -15.7 % $ 35,462
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,685 26,648 0.1 % 26,680
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,650 0.1 % 26,681
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 1.31 $ 1.56 -16.0 % $ 1.33
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.31 1.56 -16.0 % 1.33
Return On Assets (a) 2.16 % 2.41 % 2.18 %
Return On Common
Equity (a) 13.7 % 18.3 % 14.4 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08 % 4.43 % 4.15 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 35.4 % 30.8 % 35.0 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 0.0 % $ 0.44
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 33 % 28 % 33 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 192,659 $ 211,935 -9.1 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Noninterest Income 32,522 32,530 -0.0 %
Noninterest Expense 78,538 77,699 1.1 %
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 146,343 167,916 -12.8 %
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 39,407 45,616 -13.6 %
Net Income $ 106,936 $ 122,300 -12.6 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,680 26,718 -0.1 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,681 26,721 -0.1 %
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 4.01 $ 4.58 -12.4 %
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 4.01 4.58 -12.4 %
Return On Assets (a) 2.19 % 2.36 %
Return On Common
Equity (a) 14.4 % 18.6 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18 % 4.32 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 34.9 % 31.8 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 1.32 $ 1.28 3.1 %
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 33 % 28 %
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 68,110 $ 73,225 -7.0 % $ 69,407
Interest Expense 5,645 1,133 398.2 % 5,307
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 62,465 $ 72,092 -13.4 % $ 64,100
Average Earning Assets $ 6,062,174 $ 6,438,411 -5.8 % $ 6,145,626
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,950,093 3,118,632 -5.4 % 3,001,786
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.45 % 4.50 % 4.50 %
Cost of Funds (a) 0.37 % 0.07 % 0.35 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.08 % 4.43 % 4.15 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.76 % 0.14 % 0.71 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.69 % 4.36 % 3.79 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 206,612 $ 214,146 -3.5 %
Interest Expense 13,953 2,211 531.1 %
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 192,659 $ 211,935 -9.1 %
Average Earning Assets $ 6,108,885 $ 6,519,448 -6.3 %
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,969,078 3,182,734 -6.7 %
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.48 % 4.36 %
Cost of Funds (a) 0.30 % 0.04 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.18 % 4.32 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.63 % 0.09 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.85 % 4.27 %
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Total Assets $ 6,461,843 $ 6,847,691 -5.6 % $ 6,549,203
Total Earning Assets 6,062,174 6,438,411 -5.8 % 6,145,626
Total Loans 831,418 903,854 -8.0 % 838,016
Commercial Loans 136,160 151,431 -10.1 % 133,605
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,272 493,072 0.0 % 487,209
Consumer Loans 201,986 259,351 -22.1 % 217,202
Total Investment Securities 4,736,024 5,247,118 -9.7 % 4,944,191
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,881,678 4,353,794 -10.8 % 4,079,896
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 854,346 893,324 -4.4 % 864,295
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732 287,439 72.1 % 363,419
Loans / Deposits 16.3 % 15.8 % 16.1 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Total Assets $ 6,512,138 $ 6,940,897 -6.2 %
Total Earning Assets 6,108,885 6,519,448 -6.3 %
Total Loans 840,961 925,351 -9.1 %
Commercial Loans 134,402 158,204 -15.0 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 489,836 492,702 -0.6 %
Consumer Loans 216,723 274,445 -21.0 %
Total Investment Securities 4,925,557 5,385,986 -8.5 %
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 4,061,358 4,482,376 -9.4 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 864,199 903,610 -4.4 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 342,367 208,111 64.5 %
Loans / Deposits 16.1 % 15.8 %
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Total Deposits $ 5,092,244 $ 5,722,817 -11.0 % $ 5,202,620
Noninterest Demand 2,425,646 2,721,358 -10.9 % 2,485,023
Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694 1,149,483 -18.4 % 981,703
Savings 1,639,997 1,741,994 -5.9 % 1,642,806
Time greater than $100K 32,815 43,073 -23.8 % 34,721
Time less than $100K 56,092 66,909 -16.2 % 58,367
Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495 117,173 141.9 % 284,189
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 167,391 - n/m 200,000
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 116,104 117,173 -0.9 % 84,189
Shareholders' Equity 1,016,642 902,300 12.7 % 990,927
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 47.6 % 47.6 % 47.8 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.3 % 98.1 % 98.2 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Total Deposits $ 5,224,158 $ 5,859,506 -10.8 %
Noninterest Demand 2,480,815 2,774,282 -10.6 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 992,363 1,180,551 -15.9 %
Savings 1,658,106 1,783,891 -7.1 %
Time greater than $100K 34,550 51,481 -32.9 %
Time less than $100K 58,324 69,301 -15.8 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 225,735 97,510 131.5 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 143,412 - n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 82,323 97,510 -15.6 %
Shareholders' Equity 991,229 879,740 12.7 %
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 47.5 % 47.3 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2 % 97.9 %
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q3'2024
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,062,174 $ 68,110 4.45 %
Total Loans (FTE) 831,418 11,526 5.52 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 136,160 2,393 7.00 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,272 6,308 5.09 %
Consumer Loans 201,986 2,825 5.57 %
Total Investments (FTE) 4,736,024 49,822 4.17 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,881,678 41,133 4.19 %
Corporate Securities 2,074,145 14,268 2.75 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,166,189 21,459 7.20 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 244,994 1,638 2.68 %
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 310,138 2,777 3.58 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 67,141 518 3.08 %
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,844 62 5.13 %
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 411 11.55 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 854,346 8,689 4.07 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 65,545 376 2.29 %
Corporate Securities 732,689 7,815 4.27 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 56,112 498 3.55 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732 6,762 5.35 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,062,174 5,645 0.37 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,950,093 5,645 0.76 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,666,598 3,113 0.46 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694 47 0.02 %
Savings 1,639,997 2,990 0.73 %
Time less than $100K 56,092 46 0.33 %
Time greater than $100K 32,815 30 0.36 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495 2,532 3.54 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 167,391 2,278 5.40 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 116,104 254 0.87 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 62,465 4.08 %
Q3'2023
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,438,411 $ 73,225 4.50 %
Total Loans (FTE) 903,854 12,016 5.27 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 151,431 2,743 7.19 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,072 5,914 4.76 %
Consumer Loans 259,351 3,359 5.14 %
Total Investments (FTE) 5,247,118 57,280 4.32 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 4,353,794 48,285 4.38 %
Corporate Securities 2,148,308 14,851 2.77 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,530,992 28,023 7.16 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 276,755 1,676 2.42 %
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 307,106 2,777 3.62 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 76,406 573 3.00 %
Other Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 385 10.82 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 893,324 8,995 4.03 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 88,147 475 2.16 %
Corporate Securities 725,862 7,815 4.31 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 79,315 705 3.55 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 287,439 3,929 5.35 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,438,411 1,133 0.07 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 3,118,632 1,133 0.14 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 3,001,459 1,095 0.14 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,149,483 131 0.05 %
Savings 1,741,994 886 0.20 %
Time less than $100K 66,909 52 0.31 %
Time greater than $100K 43,073 26 0.24 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 117,173 38 0.13 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 117,173 38 0.13 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 72,092 4.43 %
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 3,585 $ 3,705 -3.2 % $ 3,469
Merchant Processing
Services 2,474 2,911 -15.0 % 2,733
Debit Card Fees 1,702 1,717 -0.9 % 1,706
Trust Fees 846 783 8.0 % 811
ATM Processing Fees 533 640 -16.7 % 540
Other Service Fees 454 463 -1.9 % 450
Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 2,129 784 171.6 % 791
Total Noninterest Income $ 11,925 $ 11,281 5.7 % $ 10,500
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 74,390 $ 83,373 -10.8 % $ 74,600
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 16.0 % 13.5 % 14.1 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.27 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.09 $ 12.41 -10.7 % $ 11.25
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 10,524 $ 10,629 -1.0 %
Merchant Processing
Services 7,714 8,417 -8.4 %
Debit Card Fees 4,951 5,118 -3.3 %
Trust Fees 2,451 2,358 3.9 %
ATM Processing Fees 1,664 1,996 -16.6 %
Other Service Fees 1,342 1,320 1.7 %
Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m
Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m
Other Noninterest Income 3,674 2,539 44.7 %
Total Noninterest Income $ 32,522 $ 32,530 -0.0 %
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 225,181 $ 244,465 -7.9 %
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 14.4 % 13.3 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27 % 0.24 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a) $ 11.27 $ 12.23 -7.8 %
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,762 $ 11,820 8.0 % $ 12,483
Occupancy and Equipment 5,256 5,065 3.8 % 5,158
Outsourced Data Processing 2,614 2,473 5.7 % 2,511
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,210 1,440 -16.0 % 1,440
Professional Fees 337 401 -16.0 % 362
Courier Service 682 745 -8.5 % 686
Other Noninterest Expense 3,448 3,706 -7.0 % 3,490
Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,309 $ 25,650 2.6 % $ 26,130
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.73 % 1.58 % 1.71 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 35.4 % 30.8 % 35.0 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 37,831 $ 35,715 5.9 %
Occupancy and Equipment 15,454 15,562 -0.7 %
Outsourced Data Processing 7,661 7,405 3.5 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 4,090 4,314 -5.2 %
Professional Fees 1,101 1,362 -19.2 %
Courier Service 2,017 1,971 2.3 %
Other Noninterest Expense 10,384 11,370 -8.7 %
Total Noninterest Expense $ 78,538 $ 77,699 1.1 %
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.72 % 1.59 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 34.9 % 31.8 %
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Average Total Loans $ 831,418 $ 903,854 -8.0 % $ 838,016
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 15,952 $ 18,480 -13.7 % $ 15,879
Provision for
Credit Losses - 400 n/m -
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries (634 ) (1,136 ) -44.2 % 73
End of Period ACLL $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 62 % 46 % 105 %
Net ACLL (Losses)
Recoveries /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.30 % -0.50 % 0.04 %
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Average Total Loans $ 840,961 $ 925,351 -9.1 %
Beginning of Period ACLL $ 16,867 $ 20,284 -16.8 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Net ACLL Losses (1,849 ) (1,390 ) 33.0 %
End of Period ACLL $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 %
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 64 % 76 %
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.29 % -0.20 %
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0 % 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses $ 15,319 $ 17,745 -13.7 % $ 15,953
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans $ 252 $ 205 22.9 % $ 971
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans - 4 n/m -
Total Nonaccrual Loans 252 209 20.6 % 971
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 667 1,029 -35.2 % 580
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 919 $ 1,238 -25.8 % $ 1,551
Total Loans Outstanding $ 833,967 $ 885,850 -5.9 % $ 831,842
Total Assets 6,161,143 6,567,288 -6.2 % 6,312,145
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 15,318 $ 17,744 -13.7 % $ 15,952
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.84 % 2.00 % 1.92 %
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.19 %
10. Liquidity.
At September 30, 2024, the Company had $502,945 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2025, the Company expects to receive $321,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2024, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,696,256 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $764,404 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2024, the Company had pledged $815,919 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $143,412 thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2024, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2024, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $815,919 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,663,673 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
9/30/24
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities $ 2,625,616
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 356,221
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 117,521
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 288,390
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 303,609
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,899
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral $ 3,696,256
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Deposits by Public Entities ($ 764,404 )
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (442,940 )
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank (815,919 )
Other (9,320 )
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($ 2,032,583 )
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge $ 1,663,673
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
Shareholders' Equity $ 909,040 $ 648,423 40.2 % $ 815,600
Total Assets 6,161,143 6,567,288 -6.2 % 6,312,145
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 14.75 % 9.87 % 12.92 %
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 109.00 % 73.20 % 98.05 %
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 13.03 % 8.17 % 11.21 %
Common Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,649 0.1 % 26,683
Common Equity Per Share $ 34.06 $ 24.33 40.0 % $ 30.57
Market Value Per Common
Share 49.42 43.25 14.3 % 48.53
(shares in thousands)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Share issuances (Retirements):
Total Shares Retired - - n/m -
Average Retirement Price $ - $ - n/m $ -
Net Shares Issued (3 ) (1 ) n/m (5 )
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Total Shares Retired 4 274 n/m
Average Retirement Price $ 45.58 $ 50.11 n/m
Net Shares (Issued) Retired (15 ) 264 n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/24 9/30/23 Change 6/30/24
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks $ 502,945 $ 420,550 19.6 % $ 486,124
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,901,617 1,814,424 4.8 % 1,855,618
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,078,920 1,503,078 -28.2 % 1,255,110
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 227,565 239,728 -5.1 % 222,806
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 303,609 279,364 8.7 % 291,206
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 63,876 69,639 -8.3 % 69,758
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,899 - n/m 4,820
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,580,486 3,906,233 -8.3 % 3,699,318
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 62,745 84,347 -25.6 % 67,777
Corporate Securities 733,748 726,951 0.9 % 732,049
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (2) 53,768 77,558 -30.7 % 61,042
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (2) 850,261 888,856 -4.3 % 860,868
Loans 833,967 885,850 -5.9 % 831,842
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (15,318 ) (17,744 ) -13.7 % (15,952 )
Total Loans, net 818,649 868,106 -5.7 % 815,890
Premises and Equipment, net 26,129 27,490 -5.0 % 26,275
Identifiable Intangibles, net 178 404 -55.8 % 234
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673
Other Assets 260,822 333,976 -21.9 % 301,763
Total Assets $ 6,161,143 $ 6,567,288 -6.2 % $ 6,312,145
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,375,958 $ 2,723,403 -12.8 % $ 2,459,467
Interest-Bearing Transaction 925,455 1,138,220 -18.7 % 936,186
Savings 1,677,332 1,732,849 -3.2 % 1,646,781
Time 86,305 104,541 -17.4 % 89,006
Total Deposits 5,065,050 5,699,013 -11.1 % 5,131,440
Bank Term Funding
Program Borrowings - - n/m 200,000
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 132,487 115,341 14.9 % 100,167
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 132,487 115,341 14.9 % 300,167
Other Liabilities 54,566 104,511 -47.8 % 64,938
Total Liabilities 5,252,103 5,918,865 -11.3 % 5,496,545
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 475,096 471,862 0.7 % 474,618
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (127,653 ) (285,709 ) -55.3 % (197,300 )
Retained Earnings 561,597 462,270 21.5 % 538,282
Total Shareholders' Equity 909,040 648,423 40.2 % 815,600
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity $ 6,161,143 $ 6,567,288 -6.2 % $ 6,312,145
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2024 Q3'2023 Change Q2'2024
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 11,441 $ 11,925 -4.1 % $ 11,354
Equity Securities 175 152 15.1 % 175
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 40,829 47,994 -14.9 % 43,927
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,587 8,848 -2.9 % 8,655
Interest-Bearing Cash 6,762 3,929 72.1 % 4,961
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 67,794 72,848 -6.9 % 69,072
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 47 131 -64.1 % 69
Savings Deposits 2,990 886 237.5 % 2,322
Time Deposits 76 78 -2.6 % 69
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 2,278 - n/m 2,692
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 254 38 565.8 % 155
Total Interest Expense 5,645 1,133 398.2 % 5,307
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 62,149 71,715 -13.3 % 63,765
Provision for Credit Losses - 400 n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,585 3,705 -3.2 % 3,469
Merchant Processing
Services 2,474 2,911 -15.0 % 2,733
Debit Card Fees 1,702 1,717 -0.9 % 1,706
Trust Fees 846 783 8.0 % 811
ATM Processing Fees 533 640 -16.7 % 540
Other Service Fees 454 463 -1.9 % 450
Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 2,129 784 171.6 % 791
Total Noninterest Income 11,925 11,281 5.7 % 10,500
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,762 11,820 8.0 % 12,483
Occupancy and Equipment 5,256 5,065 3.8 % 5,158
Outsourced Data Processing 2,614 2,473 5.7 % 2,511
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,210 1,440 -16.0 % 1,440
Professional Fees 337 401 -16.0 % 362
Courier Service 682 745 -8.5 % 686
Other Noninterest Expense 3,448 3,706 -7.0 % 3,490
Total Noninterest Expense 26,309 25,650 2.6 % 26,130
Income Before Income Taxes 47,765 56,946 -16.1 % 48,135
Income Tax Provision 12,708 15,345 -17.2 % 12,673
Net Income $ 35,057 $ 41,601 -15.7 % $ 35,462
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,685 26,648 0.1 % 26,680
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,686 26,650 0.1 % 26,681
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 1.31 $ 1.56 -16.0 % $ 1.33
Diluted Earnings 1.31 1.56 -16.0 % 1.33
Dividends Paid 0.44 0.44 0.0 % 0.44
%
9/30'24YTD 9/30'23YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 34,119 $ 35,510 -3.9 %
Equity Securities 524 456 14.9 %
Debt Securities Available
for sale 130,999 142,256 -7.9 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 25,964 26,758 -3.0 %
Interest-Bearing Cash 14,006 7,981 75.5 %
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 205,612 212,961 -3.5 %
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 235 329 -28.6 %
Savings Deposits 7,229 1,562 362.8 %
Time Deposits 215 244 -11.9 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 5,813 - n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 461 76 506.6 %
Total Interest Expense 13,953 2,211 531.1 %
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 191,659 210,750 -9.1 %
Provision (Reversal
of Provision) for
Credit Losses (1) 300 (1,150 ) n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit 10,524 10,629 -1.0 %
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services 7,714 8,417 -8.4 %
Debit Card Fees 4,951 5,118 -3.3 %
Trust Fees 2,451 2,358 3.9 %
ATM Processing Fees 1,664 1,996 -16.6 %
Other Service Fees 1,342 1,320 1.7 %
Life Insurance Gains 202 278 n/m
Securities Losses - (125 ) n/m
Other Noninterest Income 3,674 2,539 44.7 %
Total Noninterest Income 32,522 32,530 -0.0 %
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 37,831 35,715 5.9 %
Occupancy and Equipment 15,454 15,562 -0.7 %
Outsourced Data Processing 7,661 7,405 3.5 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 4,090 4,314 -5.2 %
Professional Fees 1,101 1,362 -19.2 %
Courier Service 2,017 1,971 2.3 %
Other Noninterest Expense 10,384 11,370 -8.7 %
Total Noninterest Expense 78,538 77,699 1.1 %
Income Before Income Taxes 145,343 166,731 -12.8 %
Income Tax Provision 38,407 44,431 -13.6 %
Net Income $ 106,936 $ 122,300 -12.6 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 26,680 26,718 -0.1 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 26,681 26,721 -0.1 %
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 4.01 $ 4.58 -12.4 %
Diluted Earnings 4.01 4.58 -12.4 %
Dividends Paid 1.32 1.28 3.1 %
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) A recovery in excess of principal charged off on the loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
(2) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized

