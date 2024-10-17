Inventionhome® Product Developers Create Test Strip That Identifies Birth Control And Hormonal Function In Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zildjian Bryant and Eltonnette Bryant of Katy, TX are the creators of The Birth Control Check, a testing strip capable of identifying birth control function, ensuring it is working properly to prevent pregnancy. Women can urinate on the end of the device and obtain birth control function results on a small display window after a short period of time.The kit device looks like a pregnancy test but works to detect hormones that should be present while taking contraception such as birth control. The system can feature a lightweight plastic casing and removable lid located at the distal end of the unit. The device would be opened to reveal a strip of semi rigid cotton or paper material, designed to be immersed in the stream of urine to detect the user's hormone levels. Ultimately, the device can help prevent pregnancy and may detect early onset hormonal issues.The primary audience for markets that sell products identifying birth control function would be women using hormonal birth control methods (pills, patches, injections, IUDs, etc.) who want reassurance that their contraceptive method is functioning correctly. Gynecologists, reproductive health specialists, and clinics could also benefit from devices that provide insights into whether a woman's birth control is working, enabling better patient care.No major device on the market currently provides an on-the-spot answer as to whether birth control is effectively preventing ovulation or pregnancy. A device that could monitor estrogen and progesterone levels would provide the most direct evidence of birth control effectiveness. This could be done through non-invasive tests such as saliva, blood, or urine analysis. The Birth Control Check is the perfect, innovative, and versatile device that can offer quick test results for any women concerned about their birth control function and hormonal levels. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Zildjian and Eltonnette filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Birth Control Check product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Birth Control Check can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

