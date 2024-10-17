Tapclicks Promotes Chel Heler To Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today that Chel (Jean-Michel) Heler has been named Chief Growth Officer, from his previous position as Executive General Manager. With this promotion, TapClicks is doubling down on driving leveraged growth through artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, expansion of the 25-partner TapClicks Marketplace , and innovative mass strategies.

In his new capacity, Heler will have increased scope regarding business development and the AI strategic vision. Plans include additional investment and resourcing to pave the AI path, transforming customer engagement and empowering sales with innovative AI applications. He will drive further expansion of automated Marketplace solutions and new ecosystem partnerships, as well as new go-to-market plans for the TapClicks platform and tools suite. This move demonstrates a commitment to innovation, and will help transform TapClicks' growth trajectory in the next few years and beyond.

While at TapClicks, Heler has focused on driving business acceleration, with a charter of unifying and overseeing teams in partnerships and marketing, as well as a strong product-led growth strategy. This has included new products, go-to-market successes, expanded relationships within the customer base, and TapClicks corporate development.

Heler joined TapClicks in 2023 after a decade of service as an executive at Google, where he served as a leader for partnerships, sales, marketing, sales enablement, and data science teams. He led many successful programs around strategic growth and revenue optimization, driving substantial net new growth to Google. Heler holds a B.S. in Business Management and an MBA in Marketing Management from Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business.

“Chel is a strong leader who knows how to work across all operating units within the company to achieve accelerated revenue growth targets,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. "His leadership has already brought tremendous success across marketing, business development, AI, and partnerships, while fostering a culture with focus on innovation, execution, and accountability. His experience, proven execution, and commitment to TapClicks' success make him an ideal choice for this important position."

"TapClicks embodies innovative vision and excellent technology in the AdTech / MarTech field," said Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. "I look forward to expanding my positive impact on the company, employees, customers and partners. I am dedicated to applying my expertise to turn TapClicks' vision into reality, and further accelerate growth with our current and upcoming AI solutions.”

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, visit .

