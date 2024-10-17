ML Crane Group, Crane Services Inc., And Winslow Crane Service Consolidate Into Crane Service Inc

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Leaders Align Operations to Enhance Customer Experience and Expand Capabilities

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ML Crane Group, Crane Services Inc., and

Winslow Crane Service are pleased to announce their consolidation into a single entity-Crane Service This strategic move is designed to align operations and resources, enabling the company to provide even better service to its customers across the industry.

Elevated Service Capabilities

By uniting these leaders under one name, Crane Service Inc is now able to offer:



Access to an Expanded Fleet: Customers will benefit from an even larger selection of top-tier cranes to meet all their lifting needs.

Comprehensive Support Services: A wide range of support equipment, storage solutions, and additional services are now more readily available. Streamlined Processes: Estimating, scheduling, and billing will be more efficient, ensuring a smoother and more responsive customer experience.

Unwavering Commitment to Safety and Service

"We're excited to bring together the strengths of ML Crane Group, Winslow, and CSI under one brand. This integration allows us to offer even greater value and service to our customers," said Ben McKinstry, President of Crane Service Inc. "While our name and logo have changed, our commitment to safety, reliability, and excellence remains stronger than ever."

The consolidation will not affect the trusted relationships Crane Service Inc has built with its customers. The same leadership team, led by Chairman/CEO Dave Matz, will continue to guide the company and ensure uninterrupted service. "Customers can expect the same dedicated teams they know, with enhanced capabilities and efficiency," said Matz.

Matz also invites customers to explore the expanded fleet and enhanced services now available on their newly launched website at



About Crane Service Inc.

Crane Service Inc is a leader in the crane rental and heavy-lift industries, known for delivering safety, reliability, and expertise. With decades of experience and a newly expanded fleet, Crane Service Inc is committed to helping clients succeed on every lift, providing partner-worthy performance every step of the way.

Media Contact:

Liz Deets

720.413.6224

SOURCE Crane Service Inc

